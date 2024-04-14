Conor McGregor live-tweeting UFC 300 is the fight companion we never knew we needed
Conor McGregor had some thoughts about the UFC 300 fight card on Saturday night.
By Adam Stocker
Whenever there is a big UFC event, you can all but guarantee that Conor McGregor will be tweeting throughout it. With UFC 300 being the biggest event in promotional history, McGregor was going to find a way to draw attention to himself.
As was the case with his live tweeting on Saturday night.
Hours before the opening fight at UFC 300, McGregor posted a picture of him wearing a Proper No. 12 shirt. Fans around the world can only hope that McGregor has over-indulged in his line of whisky. You never know what a sober McGregor might say. An intoxicated McGregor could be completely unhinged as he watches UFC 300.
Following the second fight of the night, McGregor praised Jim Miller for appearing on UFC 100, 200, and 300. Miller holds the UFC record for most fights in promotional history with 44. Unfortunately, for Miller his winning streak was ended by Bobby Green. However, it is possible that Miller and Green earn $300,000 bonus for fight of the night.
McGregor does have a habit of sending tweets out only to delete them hours later. Hopefully, his Twitter account will remain an entertaining conpanion piece to UFC 300 throughout the entire card.
McGregor has not fought since breaking his leg at UFC 264 in a rematch against Dustin Poirier. While no fight announcement has been made, it is expected that the former UFC champion will make his return to the Octagon this summer when he fights former Ultimate Fighter coach Michael Chandler.
McGregor recently starred in the Roadhouse remake with Jake Gyllenhaal. With the press tour over, McGregor is expected to begin his training camp for an upcoming fight.