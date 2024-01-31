Conor McGregor gifts van to charity feeding homeless on the streets of Dublin
By Amy Kaplan
Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor did a good deed this week. According to a tweet, he donated a much-needed van to Liberty Soup Run, an individual who feeds the homeless from his vehicle.
The tweet reads, "OK we're do I start [Conor McGregor] has done it again for the liberty soup run he said he was going to get us a bran new van and look tonight true to his word dropped it off to us. Conor lost for words bro we are. u now how much this means to us you deserve so much credit," the owner of the charity wrote along with several photos of McGregor and the van.
Liberty Soup Run praises Conor McGregor for donation 'You deserve so much credit'
“It’s just about giving people a chance to get their lives back," Christopher O’Reilly, co-founder of the Liberty Soup Run told The Liberty in 2021.
According to The Irish Times, there are currently over 8,000 adults homeless in Ireland, with over 3,000 of them being in Dublin.
This is one of the many charitable things McGregor has done since he came into wealth. He famously donates millions to The Tunnel to Towers Foundation every year and he's been a part of projects to build homes for underprivilaged families. McGregor is not often known for the good news he makes but it's nice to see him stepping up when he can.
McGregor is working his way back to a UFC comeback, though his exact return date is not yet known.