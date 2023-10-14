Is Conor McGregor going to be in Dillon Danis' corner?
Dillon Danis reveals if his friend and UFC star Conor McGregor will be in his corner to fight Logan Paul.
By Amy Kaplan
When the fight between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis was officially announced, former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor said he'd be helping his longtime friend and training partner get ready for the fight.
"Dillon will win for sure," McGregor told Matchroom Boxing in August while attending the Anthony Joshua fight. "They're already backtracking right now. They woke an animal. [I've known] Dillon years and I've trained with him many times. I'm guiding him, I'm gonna train him for this and I guarantee a win."
But then, as the fight approached McGregor revealed that never ended up happening due, in part, to Danis having a new child and not wanting to travel much.
“Dillon’s gonna win, Dillon will win,” McGregor told All Out Fighting in September. “You know, he had the baby, we didn’t get to train together. So, I don’t know the ins and outs. I know he’s doing well, he’s still training and he’s gonna go for it."
He continued, "He’s had a baby, he had a new baby so I tried to bring him out. Dillon’s good.”
Dillon Danis says he talks to Conor McGregor every day: 'He's always there for me' ahead of Logan Paul fight
Just this week, Danis told The Mirror that McGregor and he talk every day and even though he isn't there, he's giving him tips on the regular.
"He talks to me every day," Danis said. "I talked to him this morning, actually. On the mental side, he sends me voice notes, videos, and certain things that I should do. He's always there for me even if we're not there physically, mentally we talk every single day.
He continued, "For the baby thing it was literally when he was being born and I had the press conference and then he was in France it was just a lot of travel. We trained for almost two months before that in New York boxing every day so we're always training together."
It's unlikely we'll see McGregor at the fight, or in Danis' corner, but expect McGregor to be actively reacting on Twitter throughout the night.