Conor McGregor won't face charges from NBA rape accusation
Conor McGregor is off the hook when it comes to an alleged rape after the NBA Finals in June.
By Amy Kaplan
On June 9, 2023, Conor McGregor was accused of raping a woman after the Nuggets vs. Heat game in Miami on June 9.
According to TMZ, the investigation into the alleged rape is not leading to any charges against the former UFC champion.
The outlet reported that they obtained a "closeout memo" that indicated there was "insufficient evidence" as well as "contradicting and/or no corroborating witnesses" surrounding the woman's accusations of a violent rape in the bathroom after an NBA game.
The woman accused McGregor and security of cornering her in a restroom at the Kaseya Center and forcing her to perform secual acts in a handicap bathroom stall.
After the allegations were made public, video surfaced of the woman entering the restroom on her own and leaving together five minutes later. Then later another video surfaced of her partying with McGregor after the alleged incident.
The report indicated that a bathroom attendant confirmed that the pair did enter a stall together but that he "did not hear any signs of distress or sounds that would corroborate that whatever was occurring was not consensual."
Investigators find 'insufficient evidence' to charge Conor McGregor with rape
Additionally, the accusers friend stated that she never said she was attacked by McGregor and even bragged to her mother that she had met the UFC star.
Reports later surfaced that the accuser "would like to 'settle' or 'pay her off' if she did not pursue charges" and she also sent a letter to the NBA and McGregor asking for money to make the issue go away.
McGregor's laywer Barbara Llanes of Gelber Schachter & Greenberg reacted to the news saying, "After a thorough investigation, including a review of videos and interviews with eyewitnesses, the authorities have concluded that there is no case to pursue against my client, Conor McGregor. On behalf of my client, his family and his fans we are pleased this is now over."
This is not the first time McGregor has been accused of a sexual crime. He was also accused of rape in Ireland but due to privacy laws, details are hard to come by.