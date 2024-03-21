Conor McGregor's 2024 net worth is still red hot
Conor McGregor's UFC hiatus hasn't negatively impacted his bank accounts.
Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor's 2024 net worth continues to increase ahead of his acting debut. According to Parade, McGregor's net worth is estimated at $200 million in 2024. He's reportedly set to make a big paycheck for his role in the Road House remake, which will be released on March 21.
McGregor's reported net worth continues to skyrocket despite his nearly three-year absence from the Octagon. As of this writing, he hasn't been booked for a UFC return, but he's expected to face Michael Chandler for his planned comeback.
McGregor suffered a brutal leg break against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. After a lengthy recovery, he returned to the UFC spotlight opposite Chandler as coaches on The Ultimate Fighter 31. McGregor's net worth ballooned in 2021 when he and two investors sold their stakes in Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey for around $600 million. The sale made McGregor one of the highest-paid athletes in the world.
McGregor's Proper 12 has blossomed during his UFC absence, leading him to make heavy sums away from the cage. He also has a clothing line, August McGregor, and other business ventures. McGregor's rise to prominence began during his rise to the top of the UFC featherweight division. His meteoric rise and success led to memorable title wins against the likes of Chad Mendes and UFC Hall of Famer José Aldo.
Conor McGregor's 2024 net worth is estimated at $200 million
McGregor became the UFC's first simultaneous two-division champion when he defeated Eddie Alvarez for the lightweight belt at UFC 205. He's also arguably the biggest pay-per-view star in UFC history. McGregor made headlines when he claimed he's the highest-paid debuting actor in film history, surpassing Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. He stars in the Road House remake alongside Jake Gyllenhaal.
McGregor made more than $100 million for his professional boxing debut against Floyd Mayweather in 2017. He lost by TKO in the coined 'money fight' against Mayweather. Despite his financial success, McGregor has expressed profound interest in a fighting comeback. After his return was originally rumored for June 29, UFC CEO Dana White hasn't announced a McGregor fight date, as of this writing.
McGregor has hinted that Hollywood producers have attempted to lure him into acting for years. Once his fighting career reaches its conclusion, he'll likely be a highly sought-after actor in future films. For now, McGregor is looking to get back on track in the Octagon after losses in three of his last four fights. This includes back-to-back losses to Poirier in 2021, including by knockout at UFC 257.
McGregor's financial accomplishments are unprecedented for an MMA fighter, and the global superstar continues to make history in and out of the cage. He's set the standard for wealth and business for fighters to aspire to.