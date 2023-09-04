Ciryl Gane's home robbed while competing at UFC Paris
Thieves robbed Ciryl Gane of more than $160,000 worth of items while he was away fighting at UFC Paris.
By Amy Kaplan
According to a French news outlet, Le Parisien, former interim UFC heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane was robbed while he was away fighting at UFC Paris.
The article notes that this kind of robbery is common amongst soccer players as thieves know when the athletes will be away from home.
The robbery occurred overnight from Saturday to Sunday in Nogent-sur-Marne and police were called to the apartment at 7:30 a.m. The outlet says the robber forced the front door open and stole a Rolex and various other items with the vaulables lost an estimated 150,000 euros (approximately $160,000).
"It is possible that the thugs have carried out scouting or that someone from the sportsman's entourage has informed them about his schedule," noted a source to the outlet.
It's thought that with the evidence collected at the scene and several surveillance videos, the thieves may be caught.
Gane won his UFC Paris fight when he secured a second-round TKO of Sergey Spivac in the main event. This was his first fight back since being submitted by Jon Jones.