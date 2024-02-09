Chuck Liddell reveals who he wants to see headline UFC 300 (VIDEO)
- FanSided MMA caught up with Chuck Liddell at Super Bowl radio row
- The MMA icon gave his take on who he wants to see at UFC 300
- He also revealed he's a big fan of Alex Pereira
By Kevin George
UFC 300 is set to be one of the biggest events of 2024 for the UFC. However, despite the event being a little over two months away, it does not have a main event as of right now. With every day that passes, the fans are getting increasingly impatient and the pressure on Dana White and his team keeps mounting. While there have been a number of ideas floated for the main event, UFC legend Chuck Liddell has one person in mind he wants to see headline UFC 300.
In a recent interview at Super Bowl Radio Row, FanSided MMA's Amy Kaplan asked Liddell who he wanted to see headline UFC 300.
“Alex Pereira, whoever they put against him, he can beat good guys so I’d love to see it. I am a big fan of his, yeah.”
Over the last few months, the likes of Conor McGregor, Israel Adesanya, and Alex Pereira have all been rumored to headline UFC 300. Unfortunately, none of these fights have been confirmed. Given how the card has shaped up, White and his team will definitely need to book a super fight as the main event on the night.
Is Alex Pereira fighting at UFC 300?
The UFC’s heavyweight division is in limbo right now. Jones will most likely return in the second half of this year. This means interim champion Tom Aspinall will have to wait until the end of this year for a fight. This is not something that either he or the UFC would want. White has maintained that Jones and Stipe Miocic will only fight each other and Jones will not be stripped.
A super fight between Pereira and Aspinall for the heavyweight belt could be an interesting fight to make to headline UFC 300. While it seems highly unlikely that this would happen, it is the only super fight that involves Pereira that could headline UFC 300.
Only time will tell if Liddell gets his wish granted for UFC 300.