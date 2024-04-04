Chris Curtis makes NSFW admission ahead of rematch with Brendan Allen (Video)
- Chris Curtis delivered a TMI statement during his UFC Vegas 90 media day interview
- He revealed why he accepted the fight with Brendan Allen
- The reason is not work-safe
By Amy Kaplan
Chris Curtis will be stepping into the Octagon just four months removed from his last fight. The middleweight will be stepping in to replace Marvin Vettori to fight Brendan Allen in a rematch to headline UFC Vegas 90. But that wasn't always the plan.
Curtis explained that he was planning on taking a bit of a break after defeating Marc-André Barriault in January in order to spend time with his famil, including his new baby boy. But when the UFC came calling he couldn't resit the offer.
“We were not supposed to fight,” Curtis told FanSided MMA at the media day on Wednesday. “We had an agreement with coaches. Like my strength coaches and everything else like, ‘OK, we’re going to stay at ’85 (and not drop to welterweight). We’re going to put on some weight.’ I’m walking around at 200 pounds and wanted to get to 210, put on muscle and be 210, be a little bit bigger. Then this happened. So I was like, ‘OK, we’re abandoning that plan, and we have a new plan.’ Here we are.”
Chris Curtis admits he'd 'rather fight than f*ck' in brutally honest interview
When we asked what it was that enticed him to say yes ... the match-up, the main event or something else, Curtis revealed a little too much information.
“I deeply enjoy money,” Curtis said. “I will do awful, awful things for money, when you offer to pay me and I love to fight. I love to fight more than anything else. I’ve said it once, and I’ll say it again: I’d rather fight than f*ck, honestly. This is what I do.”
Curtis and Allen fought once before in December 2021. Curtis was awarded a Performance of the Night bonus for defeating Allen in the second round, an outcome that Allen tells FanSided MMA was due in part to taking the fight on short notice.
Now, three years later, Allen is ranked No. 6 in the division and Curtis is No. 14, a second win over Allen could really propel him into a title shit. That's something he's well aware of too.
“I’ll be 37 this year. I don’t have time to do the slow way. I’m not going to have a 10-year career in the UFC. So, anytime I get those opportunities to see a number above mine and take it, I’ve got to take it. This is one of those times.”
Curtis will fight Allen at UFC Vegas 90 on Saturday at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.