Charlie Radtke issues apology after obscene, homophobic post-fight interview
Charlie Radtke is asking for forgiveness after his UFC 293 post-fight interview went off the rails.
By Amy Kaplan
Charlie Radtke is offering his "sincere" apology after getting blasted online for his UFC 293 post-fight comments.
After defeating Blood Diamond on Saturday night, Radtke took the microphone and spewed homophobic and obscene words before having the microphone taken from him.
"F**k all you f*****ts in the f***ing crowd. Come down and get some you p****y a** b****es," he said.
Now he's taken to Twitter to beg forgiveness from the fans and the UFC brass including matchmaker Sean Shelby, UFC president Dana White and the UFC broadcast partner ESPN.
"'I'd like to sincerely apologize to UFC fans across the world and to the fans here in Sydney for the remarks I made post fight today," he wrote on Twitter. "Those comments are not a reflection of who I am. And they don't belong on a platform as great as what the UFC has provided me. My emotions were running high. It's hard to explain the way your mind works when you're locked in a cage to fight another man with your entire livelihood and dreams on the line. I plan to learn from my mistakes from both during and after the fight. And I'm hoping that I can get an opportunity to correct them in the future. Chuck Buffalo loves everybody."
Radtke was making his UFC debut and won after a lackluster performance.