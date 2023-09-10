Fighters, fans react to Charlie Radtke's NSFW controversial post-fight interview (Video)
Fans call for Charlie Radtke to be cut from the UFC after his post-fight speech at UFC 293.
By Amy Kaplan
Charlie Radtke did not earn any new fans after his UFC 293 win and it had nothing to do with his fighting style.
After defeating Blood DiamOnd via unanimous decision, he took the microphone and promptly delivered one of the most disrespectful foul post-fight interviews since Colby Covington.
"F**k all you f*****ts in the f***ing crowd. Come down and get some you p****y a** b****es," he said.
Daniel Cormier, who was conducting the interview quickly removed the microphone and walked out of the Octagon.
He was then promptly booed by the Sydney crowd as he left the Octagon.
MMA Twitter reacts to foul-mouthed post-fight speech 'ESPN isn't going to like that'
Radtke was making his UFC debut. He was on a four-fight win streak and a highly touted prospect.
He issued an apology shortly after his post-fight interview went viral.
The UFC does have a standard code of conduct that all fighters are meant to abide by but, in the past, it's been liberal about actually punishing people based on it.
The code of conduct states, "In the event an athlete engages in derogatory or offensive conduct ... [it] may result in sanctions in the form of contractual reduction from the athlete's purse ..."
We've never seen a fine levied for words spoken or outside of the Octagon in recent memory.