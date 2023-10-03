Cedric Doumbe gave an anti-domestic violence speech pointed at former coach Fernand Lopez (Video)
Cedric Doumbe used his time on the mic after PFL Paris to advocate for domestic violence survivors.
By Amy Kaplan
Cedric Doumbe had the biggest moment of his professional MMA career when he knocked out his opponent in the main event at PFL Paris in just nine seconds.
Shortly after the moment he made it a point to campaign against domestic violence, specifically citing his ex-coach Fernand Lopez as an example.
Many MMA fans were confused, as it was the first time they heard that Lopez was accused of being violent with his wife.
On Monday he cleared up some of the confusion while appearing on the MMA Hour.
“In France, I’m a big part of associations fighting against domestic violence,” Doumbe said. “So it’s not a secret that I don’t like Fernand Lopez, people know that. People really didn’t know why I don’t like him. It’s been maybe one, two, three, four, five years I didn’t want to talk about this story because I wanted to protect that woman. That woman is my nutritionist, so I didn’t want to expose her. I just want to protect her, because she doesn’t deserve exposure like that. But it’s the emotion with the emotion, I just want to show to the people it just comes out."
He continued, “I just told them that it’s not about Jordan. [Lopez] got arrested for that. This type of thing makes me almost want to cry, because I really don’t like this type of stuff. That’s why I left his gym because even in the gym, everybody knew that story, but no one moves. I didn’t like the atmosphere in the gym, the mood, that’s why I left, because I cannot work with a man like that. So I just wanted to share my feelings with the crowd. I didn’t do it on purpose, it just comes out.”
Cedric Doumbe blasts former coach Fernand Lopez for 2018 domestic violence conviction 'I cannot work with a man like that'
Lopez does not deny the allegations and admitted to spending four months in prison in 2018 for domestic violence. According to an interview he did with Le Parisien, he says he "slapped his then-partner and then later reported himself to the police." He described his actions as "inexcusable" but also claimed his partner was physical with him as well. Lopez also says that he thinks Doumbe revealing the details publicly is "hurtful to his family."
“I’m at peace with it,” Doumbe continued. “I don’t regret, because if I can do more, I would do more for her, for all the victims in the world. If I can do more, I would do more, but I’m just Cédric Doumbé.”
Doumbe says he saw Lopez at the fight after he knocked out his opponent.
“[We said] nothing,” Doumbe said. “What do you want me to say after I knocked out his guy? What do you want me to say? He didn’t even come into the cage to coach his guy. It means what it means. This guy, I don’t even want to talk about him longer.”