Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford is the biggest fight Turki Alalshaikh could make right now

1. https://images2.minutemediacdn.com/image/upload/v1715017695/images/voltaxMediaLibrary/mmsport/505/01hx7gaff8dw0kmcj6nr.png. DWCS best fighter season 2. 5 of the highest-paid boxers of all time. https://images2.minutemediacdn.com/image/upload/v1715017641/images/voltaxMediaLibrary/mmsport/505/01hx7g8sdze26sn9jw95.png. Watch Dana White roast Tom Brady . https://images2.minutemediacdn.com/image/upload/v1714666695/images/voltaxMediaLibrary/mmsport/505/01hwx1js4zf3hbwvj8rx.png