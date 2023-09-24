Canelo Alvarez record, net worth, next fight, height, weight & more
Everything you need to know about world-famous Mexican boxer, Canelo Alvarez.
By Amy Kaplan
Canelo Alvarez
Saul "Canelo" Alvarez is a world champion boxer who has fought in the welterweight, light middleweight, middleweight, super middleweight, and light heavyweight divisions. He has held titles in four of those weight classes. In May 2022 he was ranked as the world's best boxer by BoxRec and The Boxing Writers Association of America. In 2023 he was ranked No. 2 under Terence Crawford.
Here's everything you need to know about Alvarez.
Canelo Alvarez record, height, weight & measurables
Alvarez has won multiple world championships in four weight classes from light middleweight to light heavyweight, including unified titles in three of those weight classes and lineal titles in two.
Alvarez's stats are ever-changing and we'll update these as they change.
- Record: 59-2-2
- Height: 5 feet 8 inches tall
- Weight: Weight varies from welterweight to light heavyweight, depending on the fight.
- Birthday: July 18, 1990
- Age: 33
- Born: Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico
- Hometown: Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico
- Nationality: Mexican
- Reach: 70.5 inches
- Fight name: Canelo (Cinnamon)
- Gym: House of Boxing in San Diego, CA
- Stance: Orthodox
Canelo Alvarez's net worth
According to The Sun, Alvarez's net worth was estimated at $180 million, in 2023. At the time he was gearing up to fight John Ryder.
The outlet also reported that Alvarez made about $1.2 million to fight Sugar Shane Mosely and $2 million for Josesito Lopez. But those were not even close to some of his biggest paydays.
How much money did Canelo Alvarez make fighting Floyd Mayweather?
Alvarez reportedly made $12 million for fighting one of Floyd Mayweather in 2013. He would go on to lose that fight via a majority decision after Judge C.J. Ross scored the fight a 114-114 draw.
Despite the loss, Alvarez feels he would have won the fight, had the fight come earlier in his career.
"I think it's difficult to say because that's never going to happen," Alvarez told GQ Sports. "But I am sure that in my prime he would never beat me."
Canelo Alvarez's biggest payday
If you look at a single fight, one of Alvarez's biggest paydays came when he faced Amir Khan. He was reportedly paid a whopping $25 million for the fight. He won the 2016 fight via sixth-round KO to retain his WBC and The Ring middleweight titles.
But if you add up what Alvarez made to fight Gennady Golovkin three times, it comes to an estimated $115 million. Their first meeting, Sept. 2017 ended in a draw and their rematch one year later was a decision win for Alvarez. Their trilogy was settled in 2022 and Alvarez won again.
How much money does Canelo Alvarez make from endorsements?
It's unclear how much of income comes from his endorsements but if you look at the brands he represents you can assume it's quite a bit.
Most of the brands he reps are high-end luxury brands like LVMH, Moët, Hennessy, and Louis Vuitton as well as well-known sports brands like Everlast.
Alvarez was almost the recipient of a $365 million contract streaming service DAZN but due to some legal disputes, the deal fell through.
Canelo Alvarez's record
Alvarez has only ever lost two fights in his lengthy career. He's won 59 total, 39 by way of knockout. He's also suffered two draws in his long career.
Alvarez made his professional debut in Mexico in 2005 and his American boxing debut in 2008.
Alvarez went undefeated before facing Floyd Mayweather Jr. on Sept. 14, 2013. The fight was widely considered to be a shut out for Mayweather but due one scorecard, the fight was declared a majority decision. The vent took place in Las Vegas and Alarez lost his WBC andThe Ring light middleweight titles as well as the title that was on the line, the WBA (Super) light middleweight title.
His second loss cane on May 7, 2022 when he face Dmitry Bivol in Las Vegas, NV. The pair fought all 12 rounds but Bivol won the judges over for a unanimous decision win. The fight was for the WBA (Super) light heavyweight title.
Canelo Alvarez's last fight [WATCH HERE]
Alvarez faced off with John Ryder on May 6, 2023, in Estadio Akron, Zapopan, Mexico. On the line were Alvarez's WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring super middleweight titles. The fight went all 12 rounds with Alvarez winning the bout.
The fight was Alvarez's homecoming as he returned to Mexico for the first time since 2011.
"I'm happy with the fight," Alvarez told DAZN after the fight "(Ryder's) a strong fighter. I know that, but I'm not surprised about it."
Who will be Canelo Alvarez's next fight?
Alvarez will step back into the ring on Sept. 30, after his traditional Mexican Independence Day event date was stolen by the UFC for Noche UFC.
He'll face off with Jermell Charlo where the 168-pound title will be on the line. Alvarez will put his four super middleweight championships on the line while Charlo will put his junior middleweight title on the line. The winner will be considered "undisputed" champion.
"When I got the call for this fight, there was nothing I could say other than 'let's go.' My whole career has kind of been all about chasing Canelo," Charlo said (h/t CBS Sports). "He's been the top guy for a long time. The fight has presented itself now and I just have to get in there, do my job and be the best that I can be."
Why does Canelo Alvarez have red hair?
Alvarez is often mistaken by people for a boxer of Irish decent, when in fact, he's Mexican. The reson for that is due to his bright red hair and beard, a look that isn't often associated with Mexicans.
Alvarez's nickname "Canelo" is due to the hair, as it means cinnamon. His mother also sports the red hair.
In Mexico, if you have red hair it's often thought it's because you come from a descent of Irish soldiers who fought alongside Mexico in the Mexican–American War
"There might have been an Irish grandfather somewhere back in my past, Alvarez said of his heritage.