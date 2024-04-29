Fansided MMA
Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia fight week schedule

Here's everything you need to know about the Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia pre and post fight events throughout the week.

By Amy Kaplan

Canelo Alvarez v Jaime Munguia - Press Conference
Canelo Alvarez v Jaime Munguia - Press Conference / Katelyn Mulcahy/GettyImages
It wouldn't be a Cinco de Mayo weekend in Las Vegas without a Canelo Alvarez boxing fight. This year Alvarez is squaring off with Jaime Munguia for a blockbuster event to be held at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 4.

Despite the name recognition Alvarez has, many big-name people in boxing think Munguia (43-0, 34 KOs) can upset Alvarez (60-2-2, 39 KOs) come fight night.

Golden Boy president Eric Gomez spoke on the power of Munguia. “He is in tip-top shape,” Gomez recently told BoxingScene. “Look for the upset. We feel very strongly that he is going to upset Canelo.”

For those of you heading to Vegas for the big night, the match-up will have several pre-fight activities to watch live or online if you aren't here in Vegas. We've broken down each of the events, plus how to watch and when so you don't miss a thing.

*All times are local PT

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia grand arrivals

When: Tuesday, April 30
Time:
2:30 p.m. – Eimantas Stanionis & Gabriel Maestre
2:45 p.m. – Brandon Figueroa & Jessie Magdaleno
3:00 p.m. – Mario Barrios & Fabian Maidana
3:15 p.m. – Jaime Munguía
3:30 p.m. – Canelo Álvarez
Where: MGM Grand Lobby (Open to the public)
How to watch: Premier Boxing Champions YouTube Page

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia main event press conference

When: Wednesday, May 1
Time: 1 p.m
How to watch: Premier Boxing Champions YouTube Page

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia undercard media workout

When: Wednesday, May 1
Time: First fighter arrives at 2:30 p.m., last arrives at 4:10 p.m.
Where: MGM Grand Casino Floor (next to TAP and theBetMGM Sports Book) - Open to the public
How to watch: Premier Boxing Champions YouTube Page

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia undercard press conference

When: Thursday, May 2
Time: 11 a.m.
How to watch: Premier Boxing Champions YouTube Page

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia weigh-ins

When: Friday, May 3
Time: 1 p.m
Where: Toshiba Plaza at T-Mobile Arena (open to the public)
How to watch: Premier Boxing Champions YouTube Page

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia fight night

When: Saturday, May 4
Time: 3 p.m. prelims, 5 p.m. PPV portion
Where: T-Mobile Arena (ticketing)
How to watch:
Prelims: Amazon Prime Video (*Streamed for free, regardless of Prime Video membership) Main Card: PPV

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia post-fight press conference

When: Saturday, May 4
Time: Directly after the last fight
How to watch: Premier Boxing Champions YouTube Page

Follow along with FanSided MMA who will be on-site for the fight throughout the week.

