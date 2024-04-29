Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia fight week schedule
Here's everything you need to know about the Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia pre and post fight events throughout the week.
By Amy Kaplan
It wouldn't be a Cinco de Mayo weekend in Las Vegas without a Canelo Alvarez boxing fight. This year Alvarez is squaring off with Jaime Munguia for a blockbuster event to be held at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 4.
Despite the name recognition Alvarez has, many big-name people in boxing think Munguia (43-0, 34 KOs) can upset Alvarez (60-2-2, 39 KOs) come fight night.
Golden Boy president Eric Gomez spoke on the power of Munguia. “He is in tip-top shape,” Gomez recently told BoxingScene. “Look for the upset. We feel very strongly that he is going to upset Canelo.”
For those of you heading to Vegas for the big night, the match-up will have several pre-fight activities to watch live or online if you aren't here in Vegas. We've broken down each of the events, plus how to watch and when so you don't miss a thing.
*All times are local PT
Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia grand arrivals
When: Tuesday, April 30
Time:
2:30 p.m. – Eimantas Stanionis & Gabriel Maestre
2:45 p.m. – Brandon Figueroa & Jessie Magdaleno
3:00 p.m. – Mario Barrios & Fabian Maidana
3:15 p.m. – Jaime Munguía
3:30 p.m. – Canelo Álvarez
Where: MGM Grand Lobby (Open to the public)
How to watch: Premier Boxing Champions YouTube Page
Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia main event press conference
When: Wednesday, May 1
Time: 1 p.m
How to watch: Premier Boxing Champions YouTube Page
Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia undercard media workout
When: Wednesday, May 1
Time: First fighter arrives at 2:30 p.m., last arrives at 4:10 p.m.
Where: MGM Grand Casino Floor (next to TAP and theBetMGM Sports Book) - Open to the public
How to watch: Premier Boxing Champions YouTube Page
Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia undercard press conference
When: Thursday, May 2
Time: 11 a.m.
How to watch: Premier Boxing Champions YouTube Page
Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia weigh-ins
When: Friday, May 3
Time: 1 p.m
Where: Toshiba Plaza at T-Mobile Arena (open to the public)
How to watch: Premier Boxing Champions YouTube Page
Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia fight night
When: Saturday, May 4
Time: 3 p.m. prelims, 5 p.m. PPV portion
Where: T-Mobile Arena (ticketing)
How to watch:
Prelims: Amazon Prime Video (*Streamed for free, regardless of Prime Video membership) Main Card: PPV
Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia post-fight press conference
When: Saturday, May 4
Time: Directly after the last fight
How to watch: Premier Boxing Champions YouTube Page
Follow along with FanSided MMA who will be on-site for the fight throughout the week.