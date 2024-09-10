Canelo Alvarez vs. Edgar Berlanga fight card, channel guide, betting odds
By Amy Kaplan
MMA fans are paying close attention to UFC 306 but boxing fans also have a big event they are primed for the very same night. On Saturday, Sept. 14 Saul “Canelo” Alvarez will fight Edgar Berlanga for Alvarez's WBC, WBA, and WBO super-middleweight titles at T-Mobile Arena.
The event is Mexico's biggest boxing star on Mexican Independence Day weekend and they are going head-to-head with the UFC which is holding their Noche UFC event. The last time the UFC and Canelo went head-to-head, Canelo was made to wait backstage until the UFC main event was over so that fans would tune in to his fight. They ended up waiting over an hour to finally fight.
The undercard of the event is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET with main-event ring walks scheduled for approximately 11 p.m. ET but exact times could change depending on the fights that come before. The event will air on DAZN PPV for most places around the world.
Canelo Alvarez vs. Edgar Berlanga fight card
- Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (C) vs. Edgar Berlanga (WBC, WBA and WBO super-middleweight titles)
- Erislandy Lara (C) vs. Danny Garcia (WBA middleweight title)
- Caleb Plant vs. Trevor McCumby (super-middleweight)
- Rolando Romero vs. Manuel Jaimes (super-lightweight)
- Stephen Fulton vs. Carlos Castro (featherweight)
- Roiman Villa vs. Ricardo Salas Rodriguez (welterweight)
- Jonathan Lopez vs. Richard Medina (super-featherweight)
- Lawrence King vs. Vaughn Williams (light-heavyweight)
- Yoenli Hernandez vs. Jose Sanchez Charles (middleweight)
- Bek Nurmaganbet vs. Joshua Conley (super-middleweight)
Canelo Alvarez vs. Edgar Berlanga odds
According to DraftKings, Alvarez is the -1800 favorite and Berlanga is a +1000 underdog. This isn't all that shocking as Canelo is usually a heavy betting favorite. In fact, Berlanga is the biggest underdog on the entire card.