Canelo Alvarez vs. Edgar Berlanga fight week schedule
By Amy Kaplan
One of the biggest boxing events of the year will be taking place on Saturday, Sept. 14 going head-to-head with the UFC 306 Noche event taking place just up the street. Canelo Alvarez vs. Edgar Berlanga takes place at the T-Moblie Arena for the yearly Mexican Independence Day celebration. Ahead of the event, PBC will be hosting several pre-fight events for media and fans to attend or watch online. Here's what they have planned plus how you can get involved each day. All times are local (Pacific Time).
Canelo Alvarez vs. Edgar Berlanga grand arrivals
Date: Tuesday, Sept. 10
Time: 2:30 p.m.
Location: MGM Grand Main Lobby
How to watch: YouTube
Details: Fighters and their teams arrive for the official start of fight week. Here's who is expected and when
2:30 p.m. – Rolly Romero & Manuel Jaimes
2:45 p.m. – Caleb Plant & Trevor McCumby
3:00 p.m. – Erislandy Lara & Danny Garcia
3:15 p.m. – Edgar Berlanga
3:30 p.m. – Canelo Álvarez
Canelo Alvarez vs. Edgar Berlanga main event press conference
Date: Wednesday, Sept. 11
Time: 1 p.m.
How to watch: YouTube
Undercard media workout
Date: Wednesday, Sept. 11
Time: 3:30 p.m.
Location: MGM Grand Casino Floor (next to TAP and the BetMGM Sports Book)
How to watch: YouTube
Details:
3:30 p.m. - Carlos Castro
3:40 p.m. - Manuel Jaimes
3:50 p.m. - Trevor McCumby
4:00 p.m. - Danny Garcia
4:10 p.m. - Stephen Fulton Jr.
4:20 p.m. - Rolly Romero
4:30 p.m. - Caleb Plant
4:40 p.m. - Erislandy Lara
Undercard press conference
Date: Thursday, Sept. 12
Time: 11 a.m.
Location: Studio Ballroom at MGM Grand
How to watch: YouTube
Details: Featuring: Erislandy Lara, Danny Garcia, Caleb Plant, Trevor McCumby, Rolando Romero, Manuel Jaimes, Stephen Fulton Jr., Carlos Castro, Roiman Villa, Ricardo Salas, Jonathan Lopez and Richard Medina.
Canelo Alvarez vs. Edgar Berlanga weigh-ins
Date: Friday, Sept. 13
Time: 1 p.m.
Location: Studio Ballroom at MGM Grand
How to watch: YouTube
Canelo Alvarez vs. Edgar Berlanga fight night
Date: Saturday, Sept. 14
- 1 p.m. - Doors open
- 1:15 p.m. - First fight begins
- 3 p.m. - PBC on Prime Video fights begin (Video below)
- 5 p.m. - PBC PPV fights begin
- Following end of fights - Post-fight press conference begins