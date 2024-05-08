BYB Extreme just made a huge move toward bare-knuckle domination
By Amy Kaplan
BYB Extreme Fighting Series has taken the next step towards asserting itself as the top bare knuckle destination with the acquisition of the oldest, active bare knuckle company in the world, BKB. The news was announced via an official press release ahead of its next event on May 10.
BYB has now become the largest company in terms of roster, library, and global reach in the bare-knuckle space, even over BKFC, which was recently acquired (in part) by Conor McGregor. Bare-knuckle boxing is proving itself a powerhouse from all angles.
BKB was formed in 2015 and will bring along a heap of fighters including Ireland’s Jimmy Sweeney, Croatia’s Marko Martinjak, and Wales’ Barrie Jones and Dan Chapman. The promotion's founders, Jim Freeman and Joe Smith-Brown will stay on with BYB as executives.
BYB Extreme Bare Knuckle Fighting Series Owner and President Mike Vazquez spoke on the importance of the acquisition. “This is an unprecedented tipping point in mainstream bare-knuckle fighting globally," he said. "Since the inception of both companies, we’ve maintained and developed a working relationship with BKB that has showcased cross-promotional fights since 2021, giving fans what they truly want and deserve: the best fighters in the world, taking the gloves off and facing one another in the oldest and purest form of combat sports."
BYB airs on Fuse which can be accessed through Sling TV, Fubo TV and AT&T TV Now; on Fight Network.
BYB CEO Gregory Bloom said,“Make no mistake, BYB and bare-knuckle fighting is taking over the combat sports world, with a trajectory not much different than the UFC and MMA were on twenty years ago. BYB has positioned itself as the far-and-away leader in advancing the sport of bare-knuckle fighting both domestically and internationally. We have come a long way since Dada 5000’s backyard, but we’ve grown strategically, maintaining full control of the product, its ownership and its intellectual property, and have continued to uphold the highest standards of professionalism."
BYB 26: Mile High Brawl will take place at the Stockyards Event Center in Denver, Colorado on Friday, May 10.
BYB 26: Mile High Brawl fight card
- Lorawnt-T Nelson vs. Tommy Turner
- Paty Juarez vs. Pavla Kladivova
- Uly Diaz vs. Zion Tomlinson
- Robert Duran Jr vs. Javon Wright
- Walter Saravia vs. Shawn Rall
- Art Parker vs. Dewitt Dixon
- Joey Angelo vs. Maurice Morris
- Tylor Sigman vs. Joe Pegg