Conor McGregor just gave an ominous update about his UFC career
Conor McGregor plans to fight to the 'motherf*cking grave', doesn't plan to retire anytime soon.
By Amy Kaplan
Former two-division champion Conor McGregor is the most famous MMA fighter of all time but he hasn't fought in years. Many fans have wondered if we'd ever see him compete again, especially following a brutal leg break, a new movie career, and his lengthy layoff.
McGregor is rumored to be fighting Michael Chandler at UFC International Fight Week on June 29 but so far, the UFC has not confirmed the bout, despite both Chandler and McGregor saying it's a go.
In a new interview with TNT Sports, McGregor says he'll keep fighting until he dies. And somehow, we believe him.
“Mike Tyson now is fighting Jake Paul. He fought Roy Jones, also,” McGregor said. “There you go: That’s an older guy. When he was fighting Roy Jones Jr., something that really stuck out to me was he was asked – Roy Jones Jr., also an aged guy, retired for so long. Why? Recalibrate your competition. There’s a reason that in jiu-jitsu tournaments there’s like the veteran division and all this. So I don’t really feel like I could ever call it a day to it until I’m laid out flat, and that’s it."
McGregor cited legendary boxer Mike Tyson still fighting at 57 years old and being inspired by his tenacity.
“In a box and going down into the ground – that’s when I’ll call it a day. Something that really struck me with Mike Tyson was he was asked in an interview around the Roy Jones Jr. fight, what do you think Cus D’Amato – who was his mentor and coach – what do you think Cus D’Amato would say to you after all these years. Why come back now? And what Tyson said was, what Cus would say to me is, ‘What took you so long?’ That really hit me.”
The one thing McGregor has going for him is the plethora of opponents that could sell big ticker PPVs and live gates. He's got the trilogy with Nate Diaz, rematches with Floyd Mayweather, and a possibly fourth fight with Dustin Poirier, just to name a few. And those fights could keep him busy for years to come.
“I have gangs of opponents that I have history with – trilogies, secondary fights, fresh fights even. These are all similar age to me. So if these people are similar age to me and I have the audience’s interest – which I do, who’s to say these fights won’t take place whenever they’ll take place. It’s to the grave. It’s to the motherf*cking grave.”