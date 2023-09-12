Bryce Mitchell thinks ex-girlfriend is 'going to try and k*ll me' after vandalism (Video)
UFC standout Bryce Mitchell says his ex-girlfriend kills his fruit trees and wants to kill him next.
By Amy Kaplan
On Tuesday UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell took to Instagram to make a plea to his community to help him battle against his ex-girlfriend who he says vandalized his property.
Mitchell is in Las Vegas to corner a friend at Dana White's Contender Series and then has his own main event fight on Sept. 23. He says that his ex, Kish Jones, killed his fruit trees and is threatening to kill his dogs and even him.
“So I’m outta town for my fight and my coward ex-girlfriend came by my house and vandalized my house yesterday,” Mitchell said in the video which has since been deleted. “She destroyed all of my fruit trees. Now, my ex-girlfriend runs a tattoo shop on Booth Street, and for the love of god, if you’re not evil. If you’re not a coward, don’t give her your business. The tattoo shop on Booth Street. The woman that runs that came by my place and destroyed all my fruit trees.
“I’ve been working on those trees for years and she came by last night and killed them all," he said. "I’m making this post because this sh*t is evil and I’m begging the community of Searcy to help me. Guys, I’m out of town and my animals and my wife is at home by herself. Please, I need my neighbors to help. This evil woman, she’s going to come by. She’s threatened to kill my dogs. She’s threatened to kill me. She’s threatened to kill all my animals and I’m telling you, last night she came over and killed my trees."
Mitchell urged the people of his small town of to protect his property, his wife and their animals while he is away in Las Vegas.
“Now that my trees are gone, she’s gonna try to kill me. She’s gonna try to kill the dogs or she’s gonna try to kill Erin. For the love of god, can the people of Searcy please help me? And she runs a tattoo shop on Booth Street and that’s really all the information you need to know, but I’m telling you. This woman is evil and Searcy, I don’t even know how, but I need your help. I need your help, Searcy. Please. While I’m gone, this woman is going to try to burn down my sh*t and I don’t know what else I can do about it. But my neighbors, please help me. Please.”
Mitchell is coming off the first loss of his career, a second round submission to Ilia Topuria in 2022.