Bryce Mitchell labels himself 'cash cow' ahead of UFC return (VIDEO)
UFC featherweight Bryce Mitchell thinks the UFC is 'sitting on gold' with him.
By Amy Kaplan
Bryce Mitchell is returning to the Octagon for the first time since his loss to Ilia Topuria. This first loss has clearly not affected his confidence.
“I don’t think I’ll have to call out no names,” Mitchell said during UFC Vegas 79 media day. “I think there’s going to be a realization that I’m the cash cow. Eventually, somebody is going to realize they’re sitting on gold. They think I’m fool’s gold. I’m not. I’m real gold. They’re sitting on gold."
Mitchell is gearing up to fight Dan Ige in the co-main of the event but is already thinking of bigger and better.
“They need to cash me out,” Mitchell continued. “I am the cash cow. They’re ain’t another pay-per-view draw like me in this division. I am the cash cow. It’s time to cash me out.”
After he gets through Ige, Mitchell wants a big fight and feels he'll deserve it.
“I’m ready — I’m begging them,” he said. “Please, please, give me a big fight. I’m begging them. I’m waiting. But, obviously, I don’t deserve none of that if I can’t beat Dan Ige. That’s going to be a hell of a competition between me and Ige. But, if I beat Ige, who’s to say I don’t deserve a top-five, a top-three, a top-two. Like I said, I’m the cash cow. They’re going to realize that. Once they do, they’re going to love me even more.”