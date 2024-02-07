Is Bruce Buffer going to be at the Super Bowl?
- Bruce Buffer introduced the Chiefs and 49ers on Super Bowl opening night
- He has kicked off games at Allegiant Stadium before
- He is likely to announce both teams on Sunday
By Deepak Kumar
UFC announcer Bruce Buffer welcomed the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers during the Super Bowl opening night on Monday, Feb. 5, leading fans to wonder if he'll be present for the big game on Sunday.
The Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada is ready to host the biggest event of the year - The Super Bowl LVIII - Chiefs vs. 49ers - a rematch four years in the making.
Before the big show, the Veteran Voice of the Octagon, Buffer announced both AFC and NFC champs to kick off the Super Bowl week.
With the ongoing romance between AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce and Grammy award-winning artist Taylor Swift, all eyes will be on the ‘Karma’ singer to see if she can make it to the event after performing a day before in Tokyo, Japan.
Nevertheless, the biggest sporting spectacle of the year is guaranteed to attract stars from various walks of life. And one name that MMA fans will be hoping to see at the event is Bruce Buffer.
Watch Bruce Buffer at the Super Bowl opening night
Buffer has already introduced teams on the game days with his iconic "It Is Time" catchphrase at the Allegiant Stadium and he might do the same on Sunday.
Buffer is a massive football fan, who will likely root for the 49ers.
With Patrick Mahomes's iconic run, the Chiefs are making it to the second straight Super Bowl. Last year they faced the Philadelphia Eagles.
A long-time Philly fan, Bruce Buffer had picked the Eagles to beat the Chiefs in Super Bowl 2023. However, Mahomes and the Chiefs won a close 38-35 game, securing the second Super Bowl in the past five years. Perhaps the San Francisco 49ers do what the Eagles couldn't - beat the Chiefs.
Interestingly, Buffer initially picked the Baltimore Ravens to win this year's Super Bowl, on his podcast It's Time! with Bruce Buffer. However, Mahomes and the Chiefs beat Lamar Jackson-led Ravens for the AFC championship.
After the Super Bowl, Buffer will return to announce fights at UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria in Anaheim, California on Feb. 17.