Bruce Buffer just shattered everyone's dreams
- Jim Miller wanted Bruce Buffer to make a special introduction for him
- Unfortunately Bruce refused the request
- Fans will need to persuade him to change his mind
By Amy Kaplan
Jim Miller will be the only UFC fighter to have fought at UFC 100, UFC 200, and UFC 300, and to commemorate the moment he requested that veteran ring announcer Bruce Buffer announce him as "Jim F-cking Miller" on fight night.
The request began circulating when Miller told me he wanted to start a petition to make it happen.
“Doing that in front of the T-Mobile full of fans would be awesome. I think that would get me super fired up," Miller said at the time.
The fans and media were immediately on board.
Bruce Buffer has refused Jim Miller's request
It turns out, Buffer is not.
“I don’t like cursing in my job. I respect Jim’s wishes. At this point, the answer is no. I’d go for Jim friggin Miller, maybe," Buffer said on The Schmozone on ESPN Radio this week.
We hope that Buffer's opinion on the matter might change and perhaps with enough public pressure he'll realize how epic the moment could be and want to be a part of it.
Until then, we'll just have to wait and see what Buffer says on fight night.
Miller is slated to fight Bobby Green on the prelims of a stacked card that includes the debut of Kayla Harrison, several former UFC champions, the BMF title fight and still unannounced main event.
UFC 300 takes place on April 13 in Las Vegas, and is meant to be the biggest card of the year, due to the PPV milestone number.