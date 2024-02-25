Brandon Royval wins rematch with Brandon Moreno and cuts a vicious promo for Alexandre Pantoja
- Bradon Royval defeated Brandon Moreno at UFC Mexico
- After the win he called for a rematch with Alexandre Pantoja
- Hi mic-drop statement can be seen below
By Adam Stocker
Brandon Royval defeated Brandon Moreno via split decision (48-47, 46-49, 48-47), at UFC Mexico on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, live from Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico.
After the win, he called out UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja who was sitting in the crowd.
"I'm a f*cking gangster, I'm the realest one in the flyweight division. Everyone wants to grab me all day. Hey, I hear that Alexandre Pantoja is in the building. Let's run that sh*t back motherf*cker. Ain't no motherf*cker holding me ever again. I'm going to people's houses and taking their f*cking sh*t, all day every day," said Royval.
The opening round started with Royval taking the middle of the Octagon and Moreno circling on the outside. Referee Herb Dean repeatedly asked the fighters to engage. The two fighters finally started to get going as they traded powerful combinations with 90 seconds remaining in the round.
The action from the end of the first round continued through the second and third rounds. The fight was briefly stopped after Royval landed a low blow. The high output continued into the fourth round. Royval continued to touch up Moreno with punches, while Moreno responded with counters and leg kicks.
Between rounds, Moreno's coach Sayif Saud asked "do you want your f*cking belt back?" Saud continued by telling Moreno that he lost the fourth round and needed to win the fifth if he wanted to win the fight. The fighters engaged in a clinch in the early goings of the final round.
Dean warned both fighters multiple times before restarting the fight in the middle of the Octagon. The two fighters traded a bunch of punches before another clinch. Dean forced the fighters to break and fight in the middle, leading to a final minute of action.
Moreno and Royval first fought at UFC 255 on Nov. 21, 2020. Moreno knocked out Royval in the first round. The victory catapulted Moreno into a title fight the next month at UFC 256 where he drew with Deiveson Figueiredo in the first of their four title fights. Royval will likely have the chance to use his victory over Moreno to get a title fight and rematch with Pantoja in his next fight.
UFC fighters reacted to the Alexandre Pantoja call-out
Fighters reacted on social media to the fight and Royval's post-fight interview.