Here's a Brandon Moreno-inspired margarita recipe to try ahead of Noche UFC
Cuervo created a special cocktail to honor Brandon Moreno ahead of the historic Noche UFC event.
By Amy Kaplan
Many fans are disappointed that former UFC champion Brandon Moreno isn't going to be fighting at the first UFC event to celebrate Mexican Independence Day, Noche UFC.
But there are still ways to incorporate the first Mexican UFC champion.
Cuervo has created a special cocktail to honor the former champion and their brand ambassador ahead of the historic event.
"Cuervo believes that sharing tequila together with friends creates unique bonds and memorable experiences. In 2021, Cuervo became the first-ever Official Tequila of the UFC, combining Cuervo’s passion of bringing friends together over tequila with the camaraderie of UFC fight nights," Cuervo said in a statement. The Moreno Margarita is a delicious balance of lime and jalapeño. It’s meant to be shared with friends while watching fights together.
How to make the Moreno Margarita
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Cuervo Tradicional® Cristalino Tequila
- 1 Jalapeño Slice
- ¾ oz Lime
- ½ oz Agave Syrup
- Garnish: Lime Wedge & Optional Jalapeño Slice
- Glassware: Rocks
Directions:
- In a shaker combine lime, agave and the jalapeño slice.
- Muddle the jalapeño well.
- Add in the Cuervo Tradicional® Cristalino Tequila and ice and shake for 7 - 10 seconds.
- Strain into a rocks glass with ice and garnish with a lime wedge and optional jalapeño slice. Salud!
The Noche UFC event takes place on Saturday, Sept. 16 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. The card is headlined by a title fight between the only remaining Mexican champion, Alexa Grasso who takes on former champion Valentina Shevchenko.
Check out the full line-up below:
Noche UFC fight card
Main card:
Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko
Jack Della Maddalena vs. Kevin Holland
Terrence Mitchell vs. Raul Rosas Jr.
Christos Giagos vs. Daniel Zellhuber
Fernando Padilla vs. Kyle Nelson
Prelims:
Loopy Godinez vs. Elise Reed
Josh Fremd vs. Roman Kopylov
Edgar Chairez vs. Daniel Lacerda
Tracy Cortez vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius
Alex Reyes vs. Charlie Campbell
Josefine Knutsson vs. Marnic Mann