Brandon Moreno stars in hilarious SportsCenter commercial ahead of UFC Mexico
- Brandon Moreno is in a funny new SportsCenter commercial
- The ad spot is running on ESPN now
- Moreno fights Brandon Royval on Feb. 24
By Amy Kaplan
It might be impossible to fight someone who doesn't like Brandon Moreno. He's talented, funny and an overall nice guy.
So it's no shock that SportsCenter chose the former UFC champion to star in one of its new "This is SportsCenter" commercials.
“Early mornings are part of the job here at ESPN. Whether it’s your team hyping you up or a cup of coffee, we all have to find a way to bring the energy,” said Seth Ader, Vice President of Brand Marketing at ESPN via a press release announcing the new ad. “But more importantly, this spot is an example of how This is SportsCenter serves as an amazing platform to show the diversity of athletes and backgrounds in the sports universe.”
Watch the cute 15 second ad spot below.
Moreno is the only combat sports star chosen for the series, but ohter athletes featured are: Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum, Vegas Golden Knights forwards Jack Eichel and Jonathan Marchessault, United States Olympic Track & Field Gold Medalist Sydney McLaughlin, and United States Women’s National Team soccer stars Megan Rapinoe, Becky Sauerbrunn, and Sophia Smith.
Brandon Moreno will fight Brandon Royval at UFC Mexico City on Feb. 24
The ad is already airing, which is just in line with him returning to the Octagon to face Brandon Royval in a rematch.
This is his first fight back since losing his title to Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 290 in July. He'll fight Royval in the main event of UFC Mexico on Feb. 24.
The pair fought once before at UFC 255 in November 2020. In that fight, Moreno secured a knockout with just one second remaining in the round.