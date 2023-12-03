Bobby Green releases first statement after brutal knockout, controversial stoppage at UFC Austin (VIDEO)
Bobby Green gives an update on where his career goes now after knockout loss.
By Amy Kaplan
In the co-main event of UFC Austin, Bobby Green suffered a devastating first-round knockout at the hands of Jalin Turner. The knockout caught the attention of MMA fans, media, and fellow fighters after the stoppage came dangerously late and Green suffered several blows after he was already out due to the referee failing to stop the fight when he should have.
UFC president Dana White even called it “one of the worst I’ve ever seen" in the post-fight press conference.
After the fight, Green took to social media to address the loss, though he avoided the topic of the stoppage.
“What up, guys?” Green said on his Instagram Stories. “You win some, you lose some. I guess I want to show people that you’ve got to keep it G and you’ve got to keep it G when you lose. Shout out to Jalin, you did your thing, brother. I’m so happy for you. It means the world that you stepped up on short notice and you had your success, so shout out to you. To all my people, it’s just another step in the thing, you know. Another step in the career. There’s ups, there’s downs, I’m a keep it going. I’m not going nowhere. Love you, guys.”
Turner took the fight on just one week's notice and accepted the lightweight fight when he was 180 pounds, according to a post-fight tweet from Turner.
Ahead of the fight, Turner said he was greatful for his career.
“I take a lot of pride in (being where I’m at right now) because I was 17, training in my backyard, looking at YouTube videos, didn’t know what direction my life was gonna go. But I just (saw) a glimpse of hope through fighting and grabbed on to it," Turner said. “Now I’m here, so I want to stay (committed to that), follow that path, and give thanks to The Most High for everything that happened.”