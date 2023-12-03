UFC Austin: MMA Twitter pissed at referee after Jalin Turner vs. Bobby Green stoppage (Video)
Jalin Turner's knockout victory overshadowed by referee incompetence.
By Adam Stocker
Jalin Turner defeated Bobby Green via KO (strikes), Round 1 - 2:49 at UFC Austin on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, live from Moody Center in Austin, TX.
"I delivered. Every time I step in here, I deliver... I ain't going to talk bad on the referee but it shouldn't go that long. I have to go until they pull me off," said Turner.
Turner caught Green with a pair of strikes to the temple of Green, eventually dropping him. The referee, Kerry Hatley, could have stopped the fight at that point as Green was out. However, he allowed it to keep going. Turner landed countless strikes that Green was unable to defend. Eventually, the fight was stopped.
UFC fighters were not kind to the referee who was extremely late on the stoppage. The incompetence of the referee completely overshadowed an incredible performance by Turner.
Turner took the fight on just one weeks notice after Green's former opponent was forced to pull out of the bout. At first Turner says he didn't want to fight Green due to the pair training together but after he heard Green had already accepted, he said yes. It paid off for Turner who was coming off back-to-back losses.