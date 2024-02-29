Bobby Green says Mackenzie Dern’s husband tried to set him up (Video)
- Bobby Green says he was set up by Mackenzie Dern’s husband
- He says someone was texting him as Dern looking to meet up
- He says later it was revealed to be Antonio Trocoli.
By Amy Kaplan
Bobby Green has revealed something almost went down between he and Mackenzie Dern’s husband, MMA fighter Antonio Trocoli.
In a video posted to Green's Instagram story, he detailed the interaction citing that it stemmed from Green's comments during Dern's UFC 298 weigh-in on the UFC weigh-in show.
Green says that after he said "sheesh" in regards to Dern's figure at weigh-ins, she DM'd him to thank him for the support. He says he then began to flirt with her and she revealed to him that she had a husband.
He said she then gave him a phone number and told him to text her there instead. He agreed and said that she (or whoever he was talking to) wanted to meet up immediately, which he was not able to do. He says he went to Mexico and when he came back he hit up the number again and it was then that the person he was texting revealed he was Dern's husband.
Bobby Green says he thought 'there was something funny' about the texts with Mackenzie Dern
"I felt like there was something funny," he said in the video. "I thought maybe you just wanted to fight. I felt like the n***a was trying to set me up."
At press time neither Trocoli or Dern has commented on the allegations.
Trocoli and Dern have been together since she split with her ex-husband Wesley Santos who is the father of her child. The pair split and both accused each other of domestic violence.
Trocoli has had a bit of troubled history with the UFC. He secured a contract on DWCS in 2019 but had his contract revoked when he tested positive for anabolic steroids. He was given a second chance when they offered him a fight versus Ovince Saint Preux at UFC 282 but visa issues forced him out of the bout. He has yet to make it to a UFC fight.