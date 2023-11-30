Bobby Green says he 'socked' one of Arman Tsarukyan's teammates after an unprovoked attack (Video)
Bobby Green and Arman Tsarukyan allegedly got into it at the UFC Austin fighter hotel.
By Amy Kaplan
On Wednesday, Nov. 29, while attending the UFC Austin media day, Bobby Green was involved in an altercation with someone from Arman Tsarukyan's team. At press time, the story is still developing, and we'll update this often, but here's what we know right now.
Brian Martin was the first to tip off about the altercation as he was on the phone with Green for an interview when Tsarukyan and/or his team approached.
"Well, that's a first. Phone interview with King Bobby Green for UFC Austin interrupted when Arman Tsarukyan happens by. Words are exchanged. Security has to intervene. Interview now on hold ... what a world we live in," he tweeted in the afternoon.
Later, Green took to social media to
"Just getting started," Green says in the video with a caption saying, "Ain't tough without your homeboy." In another video Green can be heard saying he wasn't starting anything but "if you start that s*** with me, I’m definitely gonna finish it,” Green said in the video. “It’s just starting, might go to jail tonight. F*** around playing with me."
Green says someone ran up to him and he "socked one of his homies."
“I need somebody else too to tell me who that is in that video. I don’t know who the f*** he is. But he was acting super tough when they ran up on me by myself ... and they was acting all that tough. As soon as I ran into the again with my n*****, then he was, ‘Oh no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no.’ You started this s*** and then as soon as security come and all that s***, now you wanna act tough again.”
He also tagged Tsarukyan in the video.
Tsarukyan has not commented yet.
The UFC has not commented on the alleged altercation but Iridium, Green's management released a short statement.
“During a media interview earlier today, Iridium Sports Agency client Bobby Green was unprovokingly accosted and attacked by a member of Arman Tsarukyan’s team at the UFC host hotel. Bobby tried to avoid the conflict, but he was put in a position where he had to defend himself and his coach from the larger, aggressive group.”
Green is fighting Jalin Turner in the co-main event at UFC Austin and Tsarukyan headlines Saturday’s event versus Beneil Dariush.