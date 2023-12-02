BKFC 56 results
By Jaren Kawada
Bare-knuckle boxing returns at BKFC 56 from Salt Lake City, Utah with former UFC fighters Mike Perry and Eddie Alvarez facing off in the main event.
Both Perry and Alvarez last competed at BKFC 41 in the final two fights of the night. Perry knocked out Luke Rockhold and Alvarez defeated Chad Mendes in the promotion's most high-profile event to date.
The card will also feature several other former UFC fighters including Ben Rothwell, Todd Duffee, Bec Rawlings, Jimmie Rivera and Jeremy Stephens. Duffee and Stephens will be making their bare-knuckle boxing debuts.
Three of the final five fights of the night will be for championship belts. Defending champions Christine Ferea and Kai Stewart will attempt to defend their respective belts, while Arnold Adams and Mick Terrill will compete for the vacant heavyweight title. Adams will look to claim the BKFC heavyweight championship for the third time in his career despite losing it in his last fight to Alan Belcher.
The preliminary portion of the card will begin on Dec. 2 at 9 p.m. ET with the main card to follow. The prelims will be streaming on FUBO TV with the main card available on pay-per-view. The pay-per-view can be purchased on the BKFC website and mobile app for $49.99.
BKFC 56 main card
Mike Perry defeated Eddie Alvarez via TKO (corner stoppage) - Round 2, 2:00
Christine Ferea defeated Bec Rawlings via unanimous decision (50-45 x3)
Kai Stewart defeated Howard Davis via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47)
Mick Terrill defeated Arnold Adams via KO - Round 4, 0:47
Jeremy Stephens defeated Jimmie Rivera via TKO (doctor’s stoppage due to cut) - Round 3, 2:00
Ben Moa defeated Bridger Bercier via TKO (doctor’s stoppage due to cuts) - Round 3, :51 seconds
Erick Lozano defeated Mike Jones via KO - Round 3, 0:51 seconds
BKFC 56 prelims
Esteban Rodriguez defeated Keegan Vandermeer via KO - Round 2, 1:06
Trevor Bradshaw defeated Troy Dennison via KO - Round 1, 1:55
Danny Hilton defeated LJ Schulz via TKO (doctor’s stoppage) - Round 1, 2:00