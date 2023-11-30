BKFC 56: Mike Perry vs. Eddie Alvarez live stream, fight card
Everything you need to know about the BKFC 56: Mike Perry vs. Eddie Alvarez fight night.
By Amy Kaplan
Mike Perry and Eddie Alvarez are duking it out in the Bare Knuckle FC ring on Saturday, Dec. 2 at the Maverick Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. The two former UFC fighters will be joined by other big names in MMA like Ben Rothwell, Todd Duffee, Jeremy Stephens and more.
In addition to the MMA stars, there will be a women's flyweight title fight when reigning champion Christine Ferea takes on the former champion Bec Rawlings.
BKFC 56 fight card
Main card | FITE TV | 10 p.m. ET
- Mike Perry vs. Eddie Alvarez
- Ben Rothwell vs. Todd Duffee
- Christine Ferea vs. Bec Rawlings
- Kai Stewart vs. Howard Davis
- Arnold Adams vs. Mick Terrill
- Jeremy Stephens vs. Jimmie Rivera
- Ben Moa vs. Bridger Bercier
- Mike Jones vs. Erick Lozano
Prelims | YouTube | 9 p.m. ET
- Keegan Vandermeer vs. Esteban Rodriguez
- LJ Schulz vs. Danny Hilton
- Trevor Bradshaw vs. Troy Dennison
BKFC 56 fight card live stream
While we here at FanSided MMA would never condone or advise our readers on a way to illegally stream or pirate a fight, we also understand that times are tough right now and not every fan has the money to pay for every fight that's offered.
For those people, a quick Google search for websites like crackstreams, streameast and others could work. But again, we don't support this kind of activity and urge you to go the legal route, if possible.