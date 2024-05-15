1 best and worst bet at UFC Vegas 92
By Joe O’Grady
The UFC returns to Las Vegas for yet another intriguing fight night featuring two of the most exciting fighters in the featherweight division. UFC veteran Edson Barboza looks to continue his winning streak and add another knockout to his highlight reel against undefeated Lerone Murphy in a fight that has significant implications on the featherweight division.
While Barboza and Murphy are headlining the event, there are still plenty of other exciting matchups to keep an eye on. Let's take a look at the best bet from UFC Vegas 92 and the worst.
UFC Vegas 92 best bet: Lerone Murphy -146
The main event of UFC Vegas 92 promises to be an exciting back-and-forth contest between division veteran Barboza and rising contender and top-15 hopeful Murphy. Barboza is 4-3 since debuting at featherweight but has been unable to put together a win streak longer than two consecutive in the division thus far.
In his previous two contests, he defeated Sodiq Yusuff and Billy Quarantillo, a pair of solid victories but nothing to the level of who his opponent at UFC Vegas 92 will be. Murphy is still undefeated at 13-0-1 and is sitting just on the outside of the featherweight rankings.
The argument against Murphy would be his limited strength of schedule to this point as he is yet to see a world class fighter the level of Barboza. However, his recent form, although against lesser competition has looked dominant.
In his latest fight against Josh Culibao, Murphy put on a well-rounded masterpiece which featured a pair of 30-26 scorecards on the final decision. He was also able to out land Culibao by over double significant and total strikes. This was in combination with his three takedowns, one knockdown and over seven and a half minutes of control time.
Essentially, what the bet relies on is the belief that Murphy is on the cusp of the featherweight elite and that he will soon find himself in the top 10. Barboza is a legend in the sport, but now at 38 years old, it seems like the main event of UFC Vegas 92 will be yet another passing of the torch moment inside the Octagon.
UFC Vegas 92 worst bet: Angela Hill -150
No. 12 ranked strawweight contender Angela Hill looks to move up in the rankings as she is taking on No. 9 ranked Luana Pinheiro. Though Hill enters the contest as the slight betting favourite, there are several reasons to stay away from making this wager at UFC Vegas 92.
Hill has become a beloved and highly respected fighter largely due to her constant activity and willingness to take fights. Throughout her UFC career, Hill has proven that she is more than prepared to take a fight at any time against anyone in the division. While this mindset should be applauded by fight fans and mirrored by other fighters, she has yet to truly breakout amongst the best in the world.
Her opponent Pinheiro on the other side, is 11-2 as a professional with her only loss in the UFC being against Amanda Ribas. While Pinheiro is still early into her career, betting Hill at -150 is too risky of a wager to make on what should be a closely contested matchup.
All odds are according to FanDuel. Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.