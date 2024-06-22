Bellator Dublin: Jason Jackson vs. Ramazan Kuramagomedov results & highlights
The Bellator Champions Series returns for its third event since the Professional Fighters League took over. Bellator welterweight champion Jason Jackson will defend his title against the undefeated Ramazan Kuramagomedov in Dublin, Ireland.
Jackson won the welterweight title from Yaroslav Amosov at Bellator 301 and is on an eight-fight win streak, his last two title bouts ending by knockout. Jackson is also a former Titan FC and LFA champion, joining Bellator in 2018 after an unsuccessful showing on Dana White's Contender Series. Kuramagomedov is undefeated at 12-0 and is 2-0 since joining Bellator after stints in the PFL and on DWCS.
The co-main event will feature former Cage Warriors lightweight champion Paul Hughes and Bellator veteran Bobby King. Northern Ireland's Hughes is on a five-fight win streak and signed with Bellator/PFL in April. King is currently on a two-fight skid and hasn't fought in over a year.
The featured bout is a women's featherweight matchup between two former title challengers. Dublin native Sinead Kavanagh is coming off a loss to Sara Collins at Bellator 299 while Australia's Arlene Blencowe is on a two-fight losing streak and also hasn't fought in over a year.
A fun matchup in the middleweight division, undefeated Norbert Novenyi will face Dalton Rosta. Six of Novenyi's wins are by finish and he will be making his return after a year off. Rosta recently suffered the first loss of his career at Bellator 298 but has been keeping busy with grappling.
Ireland's Darragh Kelly will also feature on the card. Kelly has spent his entire career with Bellator and is 5-0 with four finishes. Kelly will face France's Mathias Poiron in a lightweight bout. Russia's Kasum Kasumov is on a five-fight win streak and is looking to build on his successful Bellator debut against Brazil's Matheus Mattos in a bantamweight bout.
The younger brother of former UFC star Zabit, featherweight Khasan Magomedsharipov will look to build on his undefeated record against Tyler Mathison. PFL regular Simeon Powell will face fellow alum Abdellah Er-Ramy, who is on a six-fight win streak, in a light heavyweight matchup.
Ireland's Nathan Kelly, on a 10-fight win streak after losing his first two professional bouts, will face Jose Sanchez in a featherweight bout. Opening the card will be PFL women's featherweights Michelle Montague, who is on a four-fight win streak all coming from a rear-naked choke, and Karolina Sobek, who has lost her last two fights.
Bellator Dublin results & highlights
Ramazan Kuramagomedov defeated Jason Jackson via unanimous decision (48-47 x3)
Paul Hughes defeated Bobby King via TKO, Round 2 - 4:50
Arlene Blencowe defeated Sinead Kavanagh via submission (guillotine choke) — Round 2, 3:02
Dalton Rosta defeated Norbert Novenyi Jr. via majority decision (28-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Darragh Kelly defeated Mathias Poiron via technical submission (guillotine choke) – Round 1, 1:29
Kasum Kasumov def. Matheus Mattos via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)
Nathan Kelly defeated Jose Sanchez via submission (ninja choke) - Round 1, 3:42
Khasan Magomedsharipov defeated Tyler Mathison via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Sarvarjon Khamidov defeated Marcirley Alves via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Shinobu Ota defeated Roger Blanque via submission (north-south choke) - Round 1, 2:18
Michelle Montague defeated Karolina Sobek via submission (rear-naked choke) - Round 1, 2:41
Nate Kelly defeated Paul Nolan via submission (armbar), Round 1 - 1:49