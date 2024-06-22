Bellator Dublin: Jason Jackson vs. Ramazan Kuramagomedov results & highlights

BLENCOWE SILENCES THE 3ARENA! 😳



Arlene Blencowe dropped Sinead Kavanagh and followed up with a deep guillotine to finish the fight in the second round!#BellatorDublin | LIVE NOW on MAX

🌍 https://t.co/Dpuq4Xv6Jh pic.twitter.com/ivoWpHleRt