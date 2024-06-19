Arlene Blencowe is the Bellator Dublin fighter to watch
By Amy Kaplan
Arlene Blencowe is one of the most underrated female fighters in Bellator right now. She's got a come forward and never back down attitude and, as far as I know, she's never said no to a fight.
She's fighting on the main card at Bellator Dublin and at a pivotal moment of her career, which I think makes her 100 times more dangerous. She is riding a two-fight losing streak, the first since 2013. She's fought Cris "Cyborg" Justino to a decision, which not many women can say. She's returning to the cage after more than a year off, having last fought in April 2023 versus Sara McMann.
Like I said before, Blencowe is tough. She has a boxing background and tends to keep things on the feet and she's got a chin too. It takes a lot to sit her down. She'll be coming into this fight with something to prove. At 41, she's nearing the end of her career and will want to give it one last run before hanging up the gloves.
In front of her is Ireland's own Sinead Kavanagh who will have the home crowd on her side. She's a formidable opponent on her worst day but fighting at home, sh'e unstoppable. Kavanagh hasn't fought since September 2023 but was scheudled to fight Leah McCourt in March before McCourt pulled out. She'll be looking for her first win since February 2023 when she took Janay Harding to the scorecards.
Bellator Dublin fight card
- Jason Jackson vs. Ramazan Kuramagomedov
- Paul Hughes vs. Bobby King
- Sinead Kavanagh vs. Arlene Blencowe
- Norbert Novenyi Jr. vs. Dalton Rosta
- Darragh Kelly vs. Mathias Poiron
- Kasum Kasumov vs. Matheus Mattos
- Khasan Magomedharipov vs. Tyler Mathison
- Simeon Powell vs. Abdullah Er-Ramy
- Sarvarjon Khamidov vs. Marcirley Alves
- Shinobu Ota vs. Roger Blanque
- Nathan Kelly vs. Jose Sanchez
- Michelle Montague vs. Karolina Sobek
- Nate Kelly vs. Paul Nolan
Bellator Dublin takes place on Saturday and airs live in the US on MAX (formerly HBO MAX). The first fight takes place at noon ET and is headlined by a title fight between Jason Jackson vs. Ramazan Kuramagomedov.