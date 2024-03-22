Bellator Championship Series Belfast results [UPDATED LIVE]
Live results and highlights from the Bellator Belfast event headlined by Corey Anderson and Karl Moore.
Bellator puts on its first solo event since being acquired by the PFL. Bellator Champions Series Belfast, also known as Bellator 302, takes place on Friday, March 22 live from the SSE Arena in Northern Ireland.
This event will be the promotion's second visit to Belfast, with the first taking place in early 2017 at Bellator 173. That event also took place at the SSE Arena and saw an attendance of 10,461 fans.
The card features 11 bouts, with the main event being between Corey Anderson and Karl Moore. Anderson is best known for his time on The Ultimate Fighter season 19, where he went on to be the light heavyweight winner, and Moore has remained undefeated since 2019. The two will meet for the vacant 205-pound gold as the final match of the evening.
The penultimate bout of the evening will be for the featherweight championship as Patrício Freire steps in on short-notice to make his second title defence against Jeremy Kennedy. Whilst Freire is attempting to bounce back from two losses, Kennedy hopes to extend his winning streak by claiming his first piece of gold in his mixed martial arts career.
Also on the main card will be a middleweight title eliminator between Fabian Edwards and Aaron Jeffery. The featherweight division will also offer a bout between James Gallagher and Leandro Higo.
The main card curtain raiser will feature the lightweight bout between Tim Wilde and Manouel Sousa. The prelims also have five match offerings, with the bantamweight bout between Ciarán Clarke and Darius Mafi serving as the feature prelim bout.
The prelim card features the promotion's rising stars across the various divisions. Nathan Kelly will go up against Vikas Singh Ruhil in a featherweight bout whilst Oscar Ownsworth and Alfie Davis deliver a lightweight bout.
Matches to watch on the card also include the light heavyweight bout between Luke Trainer and Grant Neal. The sole heavyweight bout on the card between Abraham Bably and Isaiah Pinson is a clash of the undefeated stars where one's 0 has got to go.
This card will also feature an amateur bout to kick off the action as Nate Kelly and Jordan Elliot meet at a catchweight of 130 pounds. With 11 fights to offer from a mixed bag of different divisions, this card will be one for every fight fan to enjoy.
This event carries the momentum from the PFL vs. Bellator event and, with at least eight Bellator-only events planned for 2024, Bellator Champions Series Belfast looks to start the year - and the attached series - off strong.
As a part of a new U.S. television deal with Warner Bros Discovery, the event will be available to watch on Max.
This page will be updated live throughout the night as the action unfolds.
Bellator Championship Series Belfast live results [Updated]
Corey Anderson vs. Karl Moore
Official results: Corey Anderson defeated Karl Moore via unanimous decision (50-45, 49-46 x2)
Patrício Pitbull vs. Jeremy Kennedy
Official results: Patrício Pitbull defeated Jeremy Kennedy via TKO, Round 2 - 4:07
Fabian Edwards vs. Aaron Jeffery
Official results: Fabian Edwards defeated Aaron Jeffery via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
James Gallagher vs. Leandro Higo
Official results: Leandro Higo defeated James Gallagher via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Tim Wilde vs. Manoel Sousa
Official results: Manoel Sousa defeated Tim Wilde via KO, Round 1 - 4:48
Ciaran Clarke vs. Darius Mafi
Official results: Ciaran Clarke defeated Darius Mafi via submission (arm triangle), Round 3 - 0:41
Tofiq Musayev vs. Alfie Davis
Official results: Alfie Davis defeated Tofiq Musayev via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)
Luke Trainer vs. Grant Neal
Official results: Luke Trainer def. Grant Neal via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)
Nathan Kelly vs. Vikas Singh Ruhil
Official results: Nathan Kelly defeated Vikas Singh Ruhil via KO, Round 1 -0:40
Abraham Bably vs. Isaiah Pinson
Official results: Abraham Bably defeated Isaiah Pinson via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)
Nate Kelly vs. Jordan Elliott (amateur fight)
Official results: Nate Kelly defeated Jordan Elliott via submission (armbar), Round 1 - 1:48