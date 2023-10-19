Bellator 301 full fight card
Bellator 301 may be the last time Bellator hosts a fight card and they putting on a banger.
By Amy Kaplan
The future of Bellator MMA is up in the air so get the fights while they are here.
News broke this week that Paramount was officially dropping Showtime Sports (which includes Bellator MMA and Showtime Boxing) in 2024 and there's still no official update on if the PFL will be buying Bellator as we had been led to believe.
Bellator 301 is the last Bellator event on the books and may be the last time we see the promotion as we know it today.
The card is headlined by a welterweight title fight between reigning champion Yaroslav Amosova and No. 2 ranked Jason Jackson. In the co-main event is the bantamweight unification bout between reigning champion Sergio Pettis and the Bantamweight Grand Prix winner and interim champion, Patchy Mix.
Also on the card is rematch between former interim bantameight champion Raufeon Stots and old foe Danny Sabatello. Plus a lightweight scrap between fan-favorite AJ McKee and Sidney Outlaw as well as a Lightweight World Grand Prix Semi-Final fight between former champion Patricky Pitbull and Alexander Shabliy.
If this is the last one, Bellator is going out with one heck of a bang.
How to watch Bellator 301
When: Friday, Nov. 7
Where: Wintrust Arena, Chicago, IL
Channel: Bellator YouTube (prelims), Showtime (main card)
Start time: 5 p.m. ET/4 p.m. CT/2 p.m. PT
Bellator 301: Yaroslav Amosov vs. Jason Jackson fight card
BELLATOR 301 MAIN CARD
- Welterweight World Title Bout: Yaroslav Amosov (27-0) vs. Jason Jackson (16-4)
- Bantamweight World Title Unification Main Event: Sergio Pettis (23-5) vs. Patchy Mix (18-1)
- Raufeon Stots (19-2) vs. Danny Sabatello (14-3)
- AJ McKee (20-1) vs. Sidney Outlaw (17-5)
- Lightweight World Grand Prix Semi-Final: Patricky Pitbull (25-11) vs. Alexander Shabliy (23-3)
BELLATOR 301 PRELIMS
- Daniel James (15-7-1) vs. Ali Isaev (9-0-1)
- Tyrell Fortune (13-3) vs. Marcelo Golm (10-4)
- Sumiko Inaba (6-0) vs. Denise Kielholtz (7-5)
- Timur Khizriev (13-0) vs. Justin Gonzales (14-2)
- Archie Colgan (8-0) vs. Pieter Buist (17-7)
- Juliana Velasquez (12-2) vs. Paula Cristina (6-2)
- Keri Taylor Melendez (5-0) vs. Sabriye Sengul (3-3)
- Matheus Mattos (13-2-1) vs. Richard Palencia (10-1)
- Mike Hamel (11-5) vs. Tim Wilde (16-4-1)
- Islam Mamedov (22-3-1) vs. Killys Mota (15-3)
- Cody Law (7-2) vs. Jefferson Pontes (6-0)
- Ramazan Kuramagomedov (11-0) vs. Randall Wallace (20-9-1)
- Yves Landu (19-9) vs. Isao Kobayashi (27-5-2)