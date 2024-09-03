I asked AI who the best fighter in the UFC is, here's what it said
By Amy Kaplan
The big debate right now is whether or not Jon Jones is the UFC's best pound-for-pound fighter. If you ask UFC president Dana White, he is, and he's ready to die on that hill. He's given numerous interviews gushing about the UFC heavyweight champion and even got into a heated argument with the media about Jones at a recent event.
So that made me think ... what does artificial intelligence think about the debate? Will it agree with White and name Jones as the top dog? Or will it side with the UFC's pound-for-pound rankings and name Islam Makhachev as the No. 1? So I asked ChatGPT.
Funny enough, even ChatGPT couldn't give a straight answer, it's a complex question. The "best" is so subjective, there's no clear-cut qualifications on which to measure, so it makes it difficult to name just one person. ChatGPT listed four fighters, with Jones listed first.
ChatGPT picked it's No. 1 best UFC fighters
- Jon Jones - Known for his dominance in the Light Heavyweight division and his recent move to Heavyweight, Jones is widely regarded for his skill set and versatility.
- Islam Makhachev - The reigning UFC Lightweight Champion is celebrated for his exceptional grappling and striking skills, following a dominant reign in his division.
- Kamaru Usman - The former Welterweight Champion is praised for his well-rounded game, including wrestling, striking, and cardio.
- Alexander Volkanovski - The Featherweight Champion is recognized for his impressive fight IQ, striking, and ability to adapt, making him a top contender in the pound-for-pound rankings.
- Leon Edwards - The current Welterweight Champion, known for his striking and well-rounded skills, has made a significant impact with his recent performances.
Each of these points are valid and I'm not all that surprised that even ChatGPT couldn't pick just one fighter because neither can we. I'd love to know who your No. 1 UFC fighter is.