Arman Tsarukyan threw punches at a fan while walking to the Octagon (VIDEO)
Watch the moment Arman Tsarukyan appeared to attack a fan in the stands at UFC 300.
By Adam Stocker
During his walkout at UFC 300, Arman Tsarukyan threw a punch at a fan. The horrible decision could cost him a title fight in his next fight. The Nevada State Athletic Commission could investigate and suspend or fine Tsarukyan.
Footage of the incident showed Tsarukyan walking close towards the guardrails separating fans from the fighters as they make their walkout. Tsarukyan took a wild swing into the stands before a security guard immediately pulled Tsarukyan back and the fighter continued his walk. The UFC is lucky that security jumped in as fast as they did or the incident could have been much worse and involved more people.
While it is unclear if Tsarukyan hit anyone with his punch, that does not excuse the behavior. Tsarukyan cannot let the fans get to him and has to maintain his composure. The incident could see him suspended or fined a significant amount of money. The poor decision by Tsarukyan will likely be looked upon poorly by UFC executives, who have to be questioning his decision-making.
The incident sours what was the biggest night of Tsarukyan's career. Following the interaction with the crowd, Tsarukyan defeated former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira by split decision.
Oliveira entered the fight as the top contender to champion Islam Makhachev. With Tsarukyan's victory, he could have claimed the next title fight against Makhachev.
By throwing a punch at a fan in the stands, Tsarukyan has opened the door for second ranked Dustin Poirier or the winner of the Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway fight at UFC 300 to now get the next title fight.
Tsarukyan was defeated by Makhachev in his UFC debut on April 20, 2019. Since that loss, Tsarukyan has won 9 of his last 10 fights to improve his record to 22-3 with 14 finishes.