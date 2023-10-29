Ariel Helwani fires back at Twitter troll after Francis Ngannou diss
Ariel Helwani isn't going to let anyone get away with badmouthing Francis Ngannou.
By Amy Kaplan
Famed MMA reporter Ariel Helwani isn't taking anyone's crap anymore.
On Sunday, after Francis Ngannou shocked the world by dropping Tyson Fury and holding his own in the ring with one of the greatest modern-era boxing heavyweights, Helwani took to Twitter to respond to a troll's nasty comment.
In May, Artem MMA tweeted that Helwani and another MMA journalist, Luke Thomas, participated in Ngannou's downfall.
A fan accused Ariel Helwani of helping Francis Ngannou 'ruin his career'
"Ariel Helwani and Luke Thomas need to be held accountable for letting Ngannou believe that he could leave the UFC and find success. I know it was Ngannou's decision, but the media genuinely could have influenced that decision that ruined his career," he tweeted.
He also tweeted, "They were the ones that were pushing Ngannou the hardest to leave and how it's such a great idea. MMA GURU's most recent video covers the subject pretty well actually/"
Oh how wrong he was.
Helwani quote tweeted the comment writing, "Hey
@lthomasnews - can you believe how badly we ruined Francis’ career?! Morons. Man, tomorrow is gonna be so much fun."
Thomas replied with an emoji joking with Helwani.
This person isn't the only one who doubted that Ngannou had made the right decision. Many had said that Ngannou had "fumbled the bag" by leaving the UFC, and he's gone on to prove the haters wrong at every turn.