Anthony Smith record, net worth, next fight, height, weight & more [UPDATED 2023]
Everything you need to know about UFC light heavyweight Anthony Smith.
By Amy Kaplan
Anthony Smith
Anthony Smith is a name recognized by most UFC fans. He's a light heavyweight staple, having even fought for the title. He also hosts a popular MMA podcast opposite Michael Bisping and he works part time as an ESPN analyst. He gets around.
But there's probably still a lot about Smith that you might not know. We've got you covered.
Here's everything you need to know about the light heavyweight star.
Anthony Smith record, height, weight & measurables
These stats are at press time, and might change, depending on when you are reading this.
- Record: 37-18
- Height: 6 feet 4 inches tall
- Weight: 205 pounds (middleweight)
- Birthday: July 26, 1988
- Age: 35
- Born: Corpus Christi, Texas
- Hometown: Omaha, Nebraska
- Nationality: American
- Reach: 76 inches
- Fight name: Lionheart
- Gym: Factory X
- Trainer: Marc Montoya
Anthony Smith net worth
Smith's net worth is probably a bit highter than your typical non-champion, due in part to the many ventures he has outside of the cage.
According to Sportskeeda, his net worth is $2.5 million with a salary of about $200,000 per fight. His largest purse was thought to be his fight with Jon Jones, the champion at the time, and is thought to have made about $500,000 for that loss.
It's rear these days that we see actual reported purses due to privacy concerns but the North Carolina Boxing and Combat Sport Commission released Smith's payout for his UFC Charlotte loss to Johnny Walker which was $200,000.
How much money does Anthony Smith make from endorsements?
It's unclear the exact dollar amount that comes from endorsements, but he's recently posted about a vacation rental company, a Bovada betting site, several apparel companies and even a custom mattress company. We expect he's raking up the endorsements as he should.
Anthony Smith record
As we said earlier, Smith has an impressive 37-18 professional record. 20 of those wins came via knockout and 14 by submission. Smith is a big finisher who rearely goes to decision.
Throughout his long career he's had several milestone fights with significant meaning.
Feb. 29, 2008 - Smith made his professional MMA debut, a second-round submission win at Victory FC 22: Ascension. He'd win his next two after that as well.
July 22, 2011 - Smith made his Strikeforce debut at Strikeforce Challengers: Voelker vs. Bowling 3. It would be the first time he fought in Las Vegas and he won via a second-round knockout.
June 8, 2013 - Smith made his UFC debut, a loss to Antônio Braga Neto at UFC on Fuel TV: Nogueira vs. Werdum. It took years before Smith would be given a shot at the UFC again.
Feb. 28, 2015 - Smith won the CFFC middleweight title when he defeated Tim Williams via submission. The immediate rematch ended with a win for Smith again, this time via a first-round TKO.
Feb. 21, 2016 - Three years after his first UFC fight, Smith would get the shot again. He defeated Leonardo Augusto Guimarães via decision. He's remained in the UFC ever since.
June 9, 2018 - Smith made his light heavyweight debut when he defeated Rashad Evans at UFC 225. Evans retired following the loss. Smith would go on to win two more big fights versus Mauricio Rua and Volkan Oezdemir before earning a shot at the title.
Anthony Smith vs. Jon Jones
March 2, 2019 - Smith fought then champion Jon Jones. In the fourth round Jones landed an illegal knee and the fight could have ended in a DQ for Jones and a title for Smith but Smith chose to fight on, losing by decision in the end.
After the fight, Smith admitted that he kept fighting because he didn't want to let Jones know he'd hurt him.
“I’m gonna sound very, very harsh saying this, but if you as an athlete have the balls to come to me face to face and say, ‘You should have taken the DQ and taken the easy way out,’ you’re a f*cking coward, too,” Smith told MMA Fighting at the time. “And the people that are giving me props and a pat on the back for doing the right thing, I really, really appreciate them wanting to take time out of their day wanting to appreciate someone with a high moral mindset. But I don’t need the pat on the back. I’ve never had anyone pat me on the back for anything I’ve ever done and I don’t need it now. I’m a self-motivated guy and I do things because that’s how I do it and I want to do the right thing.”
Anthony Smith teeth
On May 13, 2020, Smith headlined a COVID-era fight card in Jacksonville, Florida. Across from him was Glover Teixeira. Their brawl, which went nearly five full rounds, caused Smith to lose his teeth mid-fight. The moment went viral at the time.
At one point in his corner Smith says his teeth were falling out.
“My teeth are falling out,” Smith said to his coach between rounds.
“I didn’t think his corner was going to let him come out,” UFC president Dana White said during the post-fight press conference. “But that’s between them and their corner. And then the ref could have stopped that in the fourth too. Us sitting on the outside it was a little tough to watch.”
ESPN reported that Smith suffered “a broken nose, broken orbital bone, two missing teeth and a cut under his right eye. One tooth in front and one towards the back, his real teeth."
Anthony Smith's last fight
Smith's last fight was on Aug. 26, 2023 when he rematched Ryan Spann at UFC Singapore. The second fight between the two went to split decision, for Smith. After the fight many fans complained with the scoring and felt that Spann has won the fight, not Smith.
Anthony Smith's next fight
Smith is stepping up on short notice to fight Khalil Rountree Jr. at the UFC Vegas 83 event on Dec. 9. He'll serve as the co-main event.
Anthony Smith's wife & kids
Smith is married to his longtime partner, Mikhala Renee Newman. They share four children together, all girls. Smith has been private about his personal life, refraining from posting much about his children due to racist comments he's received in the past.
Anthony Smith home invasion
In early 2020, Smith revealed that he fought off an intruder during a home invasion. Smith was at home with his wife, mother-in-law and three daughters at the time and had a hard fight with the man who he says tried to break in to his home in the middle of the night.
"No normal human is able to fight like that," Smith said at the time. "I'm by no means the baddest dude on the planet. But he's a regular Joe and I had a hard time dealing with him. And he took everything that I gave him—every punch, every knee, every elbow. He took every single one of them and kept fighting me."