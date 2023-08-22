Andre Petroski caught an alleged public masturbator in the act after leaving UFC 292
Andre Petroski and his team helped to apprehend a man accused of public masturbation in New Jersey.
By Amy Kaplan
Andre Petroski had quite a weekend.
According to Petroski, while driving home with his team after UFC 292 (Boston to Philadelphia) he and his team caught a man at a rest stop in Montvale, N.J. allegedly masturbating in public.
“We walk out and my buddy Billy is like, ‘Yo, did you see that?'” Petroski told MMA Junkie about the experience. “I was like, ‘Nah.’ He was like, ‘The dude next to me was jerking off in the urinal watching me piss. I just looked over, and he was staring at me.’
“At first, I was like, ‘Are you sure, bro? What are you talking about?’ We go back in and the dude is still there. This time, he runs into the stall, and he’s watching people go to the urinal.”
Petrovski was with his cornermen cornermen Eddy Torres and Billy Janzer waited, along with the manager of the rest stop, for the man to leave the restroom, but he did not.
“We went in and got him, came out, and called the cops,” Petroski said.
The team held the man until the police arrived, and it's all on video.
“My coach Eddy doesn’t play like that,” Petroski said. “He’s like, ‘Where’s your car at? Where’s your car at?’ He’s like, ‘I Ubered here.’ We’re like, ‘Hold up. You Ubered to a rest stop in the middle of the highway? You Ubered? With what intentions?’
“Who Ubers to a rest stop in the middle of Jersey in the middle of the highway? Then he finally admitted, ‘Oh, I have problems, blah, blah, blah.’ He admitted he comes once a week. The managers were able to go back and look at the cameras and see how often he comes.”
Andre Petroski says it was his 'duty' to step in when he did
MMA Junkie was able to confirm with the New Jersey State Police (NJSP) that the man was arrested and they confirmed the man to be a 33-year-old Hispanic male.
Petrovski says that he doesn't regret stepping in when he did because who knows how the mans behaviors could have escalated.
“Look, it’s my duty. That’s my duty as a man in this world, as a man that believes in God. I’m here to make this world a better place. You know the phrase, “The best defense against evil men is good men who are skilled at violence.’ … There’s nothing I hate more in this world than pedophiles, sexual predators, you know?”