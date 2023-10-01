Aljamain Sterling sends a message to 'Mr. Sugar Tits' after Polaris win (Video)
Aljamain Sterling tells Sean O'Malley to give him a rematch or fight Merab Dvalishvili.
By Amy Kaplan
Aljamain Sterling is back in the win column, even if it's just BJJ.
On Saturday the former champion competed in one of the highest levels of BJJ, Polaris. He defeated his opponent, Mike Grundy, via unanimous decision and then took the microphone to send a message to the new bantamweight champion, Sean O'Malley.
"Defended the belt three times in a row," Sterling said. "And this is not the last you will see of me so, I got a message for Mr. Sugar Tits, cuz he's still that to me. Give me my rematch or fight Merab [Dvalishvili] it's that simple. Stop ducking the top contenders and be a man and be a real champion and fight the best of the best. That's what I did, now you need to turn around and do the same exact sh*t."
O'Malley defeated Sterling at UFC 292. Before that, Sterling was on a nine-fight win streak and put his title on the line against three former champions Petr Yan, Henry Cejudo, and TJ Dillashaw.
Dvalishvili, Sterling's best friend and training partner, sat on the sidelines while Sterling won and defended the title. But as the No. 1 contender he should be next for the title.
Instead, O'Malley called out Marlon Vera, ranked just No. 6.