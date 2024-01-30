Aljamain Sterling has a conspiracy theory about the UFC 299, UFC 300 fight cards
- Aljamain Sterling thinks the UFC stacked UFC 299 for Sean O'Malley
- He thinks the UFC is trying to make him look like a draw
- Sterling will fight at UFC 300
By Amy Kaplan
Aljamain Sterling has some thoughts on the stacked UFC 299 fight card which is headlined by the man who dethroned him, Sean O'Malley.
Sterling thinks the UFC stacked the UFC 299 card, and not the UFC 300 card in order to make it appear that O'Malley is a bigger draw than he actually is.
“In terms of styles, it’s still a good fight. Don’t get me wrong, I’m going to watch. It’s just kind of funny that the UFC felt the need to stack this card so much to make it feel like Sean is the draw,” Sterling said on The MMA Hour. “It’s actually comical, because I know people were kind of trying to s*** on the [UFC] 300 [card]. I’m like, well, a lot of those fights that people probably would’ve wanted [for UFC 300] were on 299, for whatever reason. It doesn’t take much to kind of draw conclusions — [if] you want to build somebody up, you build [them] up and you bring the other eyeballs with all these other people.”
Aljamain Sterling thinks Sean O'Malley needs to be 'real' with himself
“I just think at some point you’ve got to be real with yourself in your analysis when you’re approaching these fights, and I just hope Sean is doing the right things to get himself prepared for this," Sterling said. "May the best man win. I don’t have a dog in the race. I really don’t care as long as Merab [Dvalishvili] gets the next crack in the title.”
UFC 299 is stacked with incredible fights inclusing the bantamweight scrap between O'Malley and Marlon "Chito" Vera. It also includes a co-main event fight between Dustin Poirier and Benoit Saint Denis plus the debut of Michael "Venom" Page versus UFC veteran Kevin Holland.
Perhaps Sterling is just a little jealous it's not him headlining it?
Sterling is fighting on the UFC 300 fight card in his featherweight debut versus Calvin Kattar.
UFC 299 fight card
- Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera TITLE FIGHT
- Dustin Poirier vs. Benoit Saint Denis
- Curtis Blaydes vs. Jailton Almeida
- Gilbert Burns vs. Jack Della Maddalena
- Michael Page vs. Kevin Holland
- Kyle Cerminara vs. Maycee Barber
- Mateusz Gamrot vs. Rafael dos Anjos
- Pedro Munhoz vs. Kyler Phillips
- Petr Yan vs. Song Yadong
- CJ Vergara vs. Assu Almabayev
- Robelis Despaigne vs. Josh Parisian
- Michel Pereira vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
- Joanne Wood vs. Maryna Moroz