Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill early preview and prediction
- Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill will headline UFC 300
- Pereira's light heavyweight titel will be on the line
- Here's how we think the fight will shake out.
UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira and former titleholder Jamahal Hill will headline one of the biggest cards in UFC history.
Pereira is set for his first light heavyweight title defense after defeating Jiří Procházka for the vacant belt at UFC 295. After months of speculation over who will headline UFC 300, Pereira will look to seize the moment and earn another highlight to his combat sports résumé.
Pereira will also attempt to avenge his retired teammate and mentor Glover Teixeira, who lost to Hill by unanimous decision at UFC 283. He was in Teixeira's corner for the fight and had a brief post-fight staredown with Hill.
The light heavyweight clash is expected to be fireworks at UFC 300. Let's take a look at Pereira vs. Hill and how we got here.
Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill preview
Before earning the UFC middleweight and light heavyweight titles, Pereira made a name for himself in Glory Kickboxing. He transitioned fully to MMA in 2021, when he defeated Andreas Michailidis by flying knee at UFC 268.
Seven fights into his MMA career, Pereira earned a UFC middleweight title shot against two-time kickboxing foe Israel Adesanya, earning a TKO finish at UFC 281. He went on to lose to Adesanya in their immediate rematch at UFC 287.
After a series of tough weight cuts, Pereira opted to move up to light heavyweight against Jan Blachowicz, earning a split decision win at UFC 291. The victory propelled him to the then-vacant title shot against Procházka.
Hill's recent career trajectory is similar to Pereira's. He won the then-vacant light heavyweight belt over Teixeira at UFC 283 but was forced to vacate due to injury.
Hill's achilles injury put his sharp UFC momentum to a screeching halt. He has won four consecutive fights since a loss to Paul Craig at UFC 263.
Despite Pereira's lack of grappling prowess, Hill has teased a no-grappling affair when he and Pereira meet in the Octagon. The two dynamic strikers could prove that the disappointment of some fans with the UFC 300 main event is unfounded.
Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill prediction
If Hill's pre-fight promises hold, UFC fans could be in for a treat at UFC 300. Pereira and Hill are two of the most dangerous strikers in mixed martial arts.
The two light heavyweights will have a chess match on their feet in the opening rounds. Pereira will look to impact Hill's movement with his patented leg kicks, while Hill will look to read Pereira's head movement towards an early knockout blow.
A frantic pace in the opening two rounds will lead to a slower affair in Round 3. In a clinch against the fence, Pereira will land a spinning elbow to Hill's chin to knock out the former titleholder and earn his first successful UFC title defense.
Prediction: Alex Pereira by TKO/KO, Round 3