Everything you need to know about the Ailín Perez, Joselyne Edwards alleged UFC PI attack (Video)
Ailín Perez and Joselyne Edwards were involved in an incident at the UFC PI which caused a male coach to get in the middle.
By Amy Kaplan
During the UFC Vegas 82 fight week, rumors began to swirl that there had been an altercation between UFC fighters Ailín Perez and Joselyne Edwards as well as one of Perez's coaches at the UFC Performance Institute. Those rumors were fueled when Perez stepped on the scales for her fight with Lucie Pudilova with a black eye.
But it wasn't until Perez was doing her post-fight interview that the story started to unfold.
According to Perez, who spoke to FanSided MMA at the post-fight media scrum, she was "assaulted" by Edwards while preparing for her fight. She says Edwards was upset by something she'd said about Edwards in the past and attacked her unprovoked.
“So, pretty much I’m someone just like everyone else. I don’t have a problem personally with anyone,” Perez said. “What I did was I stated my opinion online about the fight. I didn’t disrespect anyone; I didn’t talk about about anyone. But this irrelevant lady came up to me after I was opinionated about one of her fights, just talking about the performance that she did. And she came to assault me. She did assault me with the intention to make me pull out of my fight, but I’m sorry, she did not achieve it. I won and fought regardless of the assault that took place.
Ailin Perez says her coach saved her from 'much worse injuries' during 'assault' by fellow UFC fighter
When prompted about the rumors that Javier Oyarzabal, a male coach, choked Edwards unconscious, she claimed her coach had to pull Edwards off of her and praised him for his quick thinking.
“I want to thank my coach, who was there at the time of the assault because if it wasn’t for him, I would have had much worse injuries because he was able to take her off me when she was assaulting me. And the fight probably would have been off if it wasn’t for my coach, who saved me.”
The whole incident was said to have occurred on Tuesday, just days before Perez was set to compete in the Octagon.
Joselyne Edwards says Ailin Perez's 'coach attacked me' at the UFC PI, witness agrees
Edwards has a different story about the incident and told MMA Mania what happened in her own words.
She says it was Oyarzabal who convinced the two woman to duke it out in the cage to start with.
“While we were fighting, her coach attacked me from behind. He was strangling me so that Ailin would hit me,” Edwards told the outlet. “Her coach attacked me. I practically had to fight two of them. He did not protect anyone, he started the fight, he was the one who heated things so that the fight would take place, and then he attacked me and was strangling me. Later, when they had already separated me from Ailin, he was still strangling me and did not want to let me go. He never separated the fight; he attacked me while she attacked me.”
A bystander, MMA manager Alex Davis, also replayed what he saw tot he outlet, which seemed to cooberate Edwards' side of the story.
“I was sitting on the large octagon inside of the P.I. looking at my phone when I heard yelling to my right," Davis said. “When I approached the cage, I saw Ailin and her coach on top of Joselyn, so jumped in to break up the fight. When I went to help out and saw the male coach choking Joselyn with a rear-naked choke, and it was very deep — he was cranking on the choke. If the choke was held on for much longer, it would have been a terrible scene.
He continued, “I’m not sure if she was fully unconscious, but she was close. When I got the coach off of Joselyn, the coach was ranting and yelling, trying to continue to fight. I was trying to calm Joselyn down because she thought she was still fighting.”
Shortly after the MMA Mania report was made public, Davis took to Twitter to say that Oyarzabal had confronted him in the fighter hotel.
"This is the truth from the point that I was involved," he tweeted. "I just ran into Javier Oyarzabal at the event hotel. This guy confronted me with his group of friends trying to call me a liar, trying to scare me! You are a coward, you have no business being among us! I am told old to be fighting scumbags in hotel hallways! But f*ck you you a**hole!!"
At press time it's unclear if anyone will be punished for their actions but we'll update if and when there are any new developments.