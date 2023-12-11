It looks like ADCC might be mad at UFC Fight Pass Invitational
Two major BJJ promotions are arguing over rules.
By Amy Kaplan
Two Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu promotions might be beefing.
On Sunday, the UFC hosted its fifth installment of the UFC Fight Pass Invitational where it brings grapplers together to compete on a stage at the UFC APEX. In previous iterations, there have been UFC fighter super fights, a tournament, and different rules. As each event progresses, some things change to make the show more exciting for the fans.
One of those things this time around was the rules. In previous events, they'd gone by EBI rules, which in some cases prove unexciting as grapplers will stall to get into overtime and try to win there. That means there are 10 minutes without much action or submissions.
This time around, they went with an ADCC "hybrid" ruleset which was meant to encourage more submissions and more action. It didn't go over exactly as planned and many of the grapplers felt the penalties were unfair and stalling calls were given too quickly.
ADCC 'hybrid' rules
Before the event, ADCC seemed on board with the rules, even sharing a post promoting the event.
"Watch UFC FPI tonight on @ufcfightpass for a very stacked card. They will be using ADCC hybrid rules for the first time," the official account wrote.
"We have sent some of our best judges for tonight. Going to be an epic show," ADCC promoter Mohammad Jassim also wrote.
But after the rules seemed to flub, the ADCC appears to be turning their back on the hybrid rules.
"Moving formward any organization that wants to brand their rules as ADCC must use the full ruleset not hybrid or call it their own," they posted on Monday morning. "No more trying to reinvent the wheel," Jassim commented.
Several comments on the post directly mentioned the UFC Fight Pass event.
"They should be happy the UFC is giving grapplers a platform , stop complaining and tag them then," someone wrote. "Is it trademarked though? Can't really do anything if it isn't," another person pointed out.
Another fan commented, "[Gordon Ryan] honestly did great commentating on fight pass. He tried to separate ADCC from this event in specifying these rules were not the same. Regardless, they kept trying to bring it back." Someone else said, "Rule set last night at UFC FPI was the Wish version of the ADCC rule set…."
So far, there's been no response from UFC Fight Pass.