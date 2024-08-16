A timeline in the feud between Dricus Du Plessis and Israel Adesanya
Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya are set to finally have their fight, and it takes place at UFC 305 on Saturday, August 18. The event takes place at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, and will be headlined by the five-round middleweight title fight. When du Plessis and Adesanya clash at UFC 305, they will make history as it will be the first time two African-born fighters compete for gold within the UFC. The pair have had quite a charged history in the build-up to the fight, and there have been some significant moments that have led to the moment.
Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya timeline
March 1, 2023: The UFC 285 media day takes place, and du Plessis was part of the athletes to be interviewed. He was asked about a variety of topics, including the "Three African Kings", which comprised Adesanya, Kamaru Usman, and Francis Ngannou. du Plessis stated that he was "going to take the belt to Africa" before adding, "I'm the African fighter in the UFC." He added on by explaining that he and Cameron Saaiman, "breathe African air... wake up in Africa everyday... [they] train in Africa." He continues, "We're African-born, we're African-raised. We still reside in Africa. We train in Africa. That's an African champion. That's who I'll be."
April 8, 2023: Adesanya defeated Alex Pereira at UFC 287 via a second-round knockout, reclaiming the middleweight championship. During the post-event press conference, Adesanya addressed du Plessis' comments made a month prior. Although Adesanya refused to name du Plessis, it was obvious who he was addressing. Adesanya boldly said, "I want to whoop his ass so bad. I want to do it in South Africa, or Nigeria, but he’s got to do work. He’s got to do something. Show me something so I can whoop that ass and I can show you history. I’ll remind you because you’ve got to choose your words wisely when you speak on people who have come before you, people who have paved the way for you. You’ve got to pick your words wisely."
April 9, 2023: Du Plessis quickly took to his social media to respond to Adesanya's comments. On Instagram, du Plessis wrote the caption, "So you won’t say my name, that’s smart you better not. I don’t need your airtime at all, I have my whole continent of AFRICA behind me. Go enjoy your very spectacular victory at home in New Zealand."
April 12, 2023: Du Plessis appeared on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani and laid the gauntlet down by stating, "UFC Africa is far from being done at least another year, I’ll meet you on neutral ground this year and, if you still feel so strongly after facing me and I take your belt home, I’ll give you another chance to come and try face me on MY HOME soil of Africa. We are Africa we fear nothing and certainly nobody."
April 26, 2023: Adesanya uploaded a video on his FreestyleBender YouTube channel. In the video, Adesanya addressed du Plessis by saying, "I’m going to f**king take him to school in the octagon and on history. What he’s doing is creating a divide." He then gets further into the situation and sounds off by stating, "You can’t know your history – I have never questioned him as an African because, yeah, you were born in Africa, South Africa, of course you’re an African. I’ve never questioned that. But who the f**k is this cracker to tell me who the f**k I am, who the f**k Kamaru is, who the f**k Ngannou is. I’m like, ‘Are you dumb?’ As a product of colonization, you’re trying to tell me who the f**k I am. You could take the boy out of Africa, but you could never take the Africa out of the boy." Adesanya finishes it off by stating, "I never did that to him. I never, ever discredited him as an African. OK, you are. Cool. You want to make a fight? Cool. But the fact that, as a f**king cracker, to tell me who the f**k I am, that pissed me off. And that’s why he’s my next fight, because I don’t want to fight anyone else. This one pisses me off."
July 8, 2023: Du Plessis faced former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker at UFC 290 in a title eliminator bout. As the reigning 185-pound champion, Adesanya was Octagon-side for the match, and he was rooting for du Plessis to win - so that they could have their fight. du Plessis got a second-round finish over Whittaker by delivering punches to get a technical knockout finish. As du Plessis was giving his Octagon interview with Joe Rogan, Adesanya was accompanied into the Octagon for a first face-off. Adesanya initially calls du Plessis his "African brother" before repeatedly calling him a racial slur and other expletives. The two get up close and personal before du Plessis informs his adversary, "I'm African but I am no brother of yours, son." Adesanya closes the intense face-off by telling du Plessis, "I will show you where you are from."
Sep. 10, 2023: Adesanya defended his middleweight title against Sean Strickland at UFC 293, after du Plessis was unable to make the turnaround time due to injuries. In an incredible upset, Strickland dominated the fight winning via unanimous decision. All three judges scored the bout 49-46 in favor of Strickland.
Jan. 20, 2024: Du Plessis challenged for the middleweight championship held by Strickland. After five rounds, du Plessis got the win via a split decision. In his post-fight Octagon interview, du Plessis called Adesanya out, making it clear that he wants the former champion as his first challenger. This time, the tables were turned as du Plessis would be the champion whilst Adesanya would serve as the challenger.
Jan. 21, 2024: Adesanya uploaded a video on his YouTube channel, which showed his reaction to the Strickland vs. du Plessis fight. In the video, Adesanya could be heard saying, "Now he is the fourth African champion in UFC history, so congrats to you my African brother Dricus du Plessis."
He added, "Legit, I’m happy for him, I actually like his story. But he still did what he did and I’m still going to test that a**."
Jun 18, 2024: The fight between du Plessis and Adesanya was confirmed to take place in Australia at UFC 305 after months of speculation.