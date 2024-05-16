6 things Conor McGregor accomplished during his UFC hiatus
By Amy Kaplan
The last time UFC fans saw Conor McGregor inside of an Octagon was July 10, 2021. It will be nearly three years away from the cage when he finally fights Michael Chandler at UFC 303 on June 29. In those three years, McGregor has been busy handling business outside of the Octagon.
Here are six things McGregor did from the moment he was carried out of the Octagon in a stretcher until today, and it's kind of a lot even for an extraordinary man.
1. Conor McGregor filmed 'Road House'
Probably one of the most time-consuming things McGregor did in his time off was filming a major motion picture. He starred alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in the remake of the 80s movie Road House. McGregor got rave reviews and the film earned the biggest first week views ever in the history of Amazon Prime. He bulked up for the role and needed a considerable amount of time to get back to his normal (ish) weight.
2. Conor McGregor became part owner of BKFC
The most recent of all McGreegor's accomplishments was announced in late April 2024. During the broadcast of BKFC KnuckleMania 4, it was announced that McGregor had become a part owner of the bare-knuckle promotion.
"'The Notorious Conor McGregor here," McGregor said. "Ladies and gentlemen, the huge announcement that I have for you today, Conor McGregor myself and McGregor Sports and Entertainment is now an owner of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships. Welcome to the big leagues. David Feldman, baby, we did it."
3. Conor McGregor released Forged Irish Stout
McGregor found success with his Proper Twelve Whisky brand and branched out to beer next. In October 2023, he launched the Forged Irish Stout inspired by the purchase of a bar in 2020, The Black Forge Inn. "I am excited to launch Forged Irish Stout in New York and the rest of the USA over the coming weeks," McGregor said in a press release when the brand was announced. "It's time the world got to experience a true Irish stout that is 100 percent Irish compared to the competition. My team and I have worked extremely hard to produce the world's creamiest stout here in my brewery in Dublin, Ireland and it is breaking all records in Ireland and the UK. Now it's time to take over the USA."
4. Conor McGregor coached The Ultimate Fighter
McGregor and Chandler coached the Ultimate Fighter Season 31 which was the first hint at his return to action and who he'll fight. The coaching didn't go exactly as planned as it was almost a clean sweep for team Chandler. The rivalry between the two fighters began there and we're excited to see the conclusion in June.
5. Conor McGregor starred in a documentary
One of McGregor's first projects after the injury started from the moment he was out. A documentary about his injury, recovery, and the comeback was released in four parts on Netflix and was a huge success. McGregor Forever gave inside looks into the famed fighter and what he went through after the devastating leg break.
6. Conor McGregor welcomed his fourth child
McGregor welcomed the birth of his fourth child with longtime partner, Dee Devlin. The child, born December 2023, was McGregor's third boy. This child adds to the growing McGregor clan as the couple already welcomed Conor Jr., Croia Mairead, and Rian.