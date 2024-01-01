5 of the worst leg injuries in UFC history (VIDEO)
Leg injuries can be one of the hardest things to recover from in MMA. Here are 5 of the worst that took place in the UFC.
By Anwesha Nag
Mixed martial arts is possibly one of the most injury-prone sports in the world, with fighters facing the risk of suffering incredibly dangerous, perhaps even fatal injuries at all times. When two competitors are locked inside a cage, each one of their body parts becomes vulnerable to hurt and harm - it is simply part and parcel of the game.
Among others, a leg injury is a particularly painful and unfortunate one to sustain.
In Sep. 2023, 21-year-old Dylan Reischman's debut at Combat Global ended in a horrific leg break that even left his opponent, Jaime Mora, visibly devastated. A replay of Reishman's leg getting caught in an awkward angle during a takedown showed a bone protruding out of his knee, which quickly led Twitter to label it as the worst leg break in MMA history.
Reischman later revealed that it would take him at least 4 months to get back to training, which was a "lot sooner" than he anticipated.
A leg, once broken, can take months to heal, therefore making it among the worst injuries in MMA. From torn MCLs to snapped bones, the UFC has seen its fair share of leg injuries in the past few years.
Take a look at five of the worst that fans had to witness.
WARNING, SOME OF THESE VIDEOS COULD BE DISTURBING TO VIEWERS, DISCRETION ADVISED.
5. Corey Hill - UFC: Fight for the Troops 1 (Dec. 9, 2008)
Corey Hill's leg break during the UFC: Fight for the Troops event on Dec. 10, 2008, is widely considered one of the worst injuries ever to take place in MMA.
Within the first few seconds of the second round, the late American attempted to land a kick with his right leg, which was successfully checked by his opponent Dale Hartt. Hill's leg bent in a visibly gruesome manner and it was evident to anyone watching, including the commentators, that it was broken.
Unfortunately, the referee in charge did not seem to notice immediately. In the absence of any intervention, Hartt continued to ground and pound his fallen opponent while Joe Rogan and other commentators kept shouting from the announcer's desk to stop the fight.
The fight was stopped after a few more seconds, leading to a TKO win for Hartt via leg fracture.