5 UFC, WWE crossovers we need now
Now that the UFC-WWE merger is done, here are five athletes we need to see make the cross to the other promotion sooner rather than later.
4. Valentina Shevchenko to WWE
Valentina Shevchenko is the former UFC women's flyweight champion, having had a reign that lasted over 1,500 days. During that time, 'Bullet' would have an impressive seven successful title defenses.
At UFC 285 in March 2023, Shevchenko had an upset loss, which saw her lose the women's 125-pound gold. Shevchenko was unsuccessful in her attempt to regain the title at Noche UFC but still remains amongst the top women on the entire UFC roster.
Shevchenko has experience beyond the world of MMA having competed in Taekwondo, Muay Thai, boxing, kickboxing and Judo. This makes 'Bullet' one of the most versatile combat sports athletes in the entire world.
Shevchenko could bring her entire arsenal to the world of pro-wrestling, and she could have the effects of Rousey in the WWE. Shevchenko is already an exciting talent to watch and, with multiple credentials, it would be exciting to witness her attempt to dominate in the WWE ring.